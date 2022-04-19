Dell announces Alienware X14, M15 R7 gaming laptops; Know price, features and more

Dell announced the new Alienware X14 and M15 R7 gaming laptops in India. The business introduced new Alienware computers in the nation, with the newest 12th-generation Intel Core CPUs, RGB lighting, sophisticated cooling technology, and a variety of modes for various users.

Price

The Dell Alienware X14 gaming laptop costs Rs 1,69,990 in India, while the Alienware M15 R7 laptop costs Rs 1,64,990. You may purchase one of these computers through Dell's online store or from a variety of offline retailers.

Specifications

The Alienware X14 laptop has a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz for high-end gaming performance. Dell's Alienware series has progressed in terms of design, with the screen blending into the hinge, resulting in a sleeker style and form factor.

Dell offers the laptop with a 12th generation Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU and up to 32GB of RAM. The Alienware X14's base model comes with 256GB SSD storage, with a maximum capacity of 2TB. Dell has included a 130W GaN charger for the battery with the laptop.

Meanwhile, the Alienware M15 R7 is somewhat less expensive than the X14, but you won't notice any differences. This one, as the name says, features a 15-inch screen with both Full HD and QHD resolution. The Dell Alienware M15 R7 also includes an Intel Core i7 CPU and an Nvidia RTX graphics unit. The RAM options remain the same, but Dell offers a 4TB storage variant to purchasers.

The Alienware M15 R7 battery pack supports 150W charging and has a variant that enables 240W charging with a GaN converter.

