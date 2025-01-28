Apple Watch band linked to cancer-causing material? Here's what Apple said

A lawsuit alleges Apple Watch bands contain harmful PFAS chemicals linked to cancer and other health issues. Apple denies these claims, stating their bands are made of safe fluoroelastomer and meet health standards.

Apple has made headlines for supposedly increasing the risk of cancer in its consumers. Apple is currently facing legal action for allegedly exposing consumers to dangerous chemicals that might lead to cancer and other serious health issues. The lawsuit claims that the Ocean Band, Nike Sport Band, and regular Sport Watch bands contain high levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as "forever chemicals," which have been linked to a number of health problems, according to a Daily Mail article.

In the meanwhile, it is well known that PFAS chemicals tend to persist in both the human body and the environment. These substances have been connected to birth defects, prostate, renal, and testicular malignancies, as well as problems with fertility. The lawsuit stems from a research that discovered hazardous PFAS compounds in 15 out of 22 watch bands made by various manufacturers.

The United States District Court in Northern California received the case. The complaint claims that despite knowing that these compounds were present, Apple decided to employ less safe alternatives in order to save money on operations. Apple reportedly replied by assuring customers that it is safe to wear their Apple Watch bands.

What did Apple say?

“Apple Watch bands are safe for users to wear. In addition to our testing, we also work with independent laboratories to conduct rigorous testing and analysis of the materials used in our products, including Apple Watch bands," the company said in a statement as per Mashable.

Apple has always maintained that its Watch bands are made from fluoroelastomer, a synthetic rubber that contains fluorine but no harmful PFAS components. The manufacturer claims that fluoroelastomer is safe and has passed stringent testing to meet health laws. However, the complaint specifically challenges these claims, arguing that Apple concealed the existence of PFAS and other potentially dangerous chemicals in its bands made of fluoroelastomers. 

Apple Watch bands, which track users’ heart rates, steps and sleep patterns, are heavily promoted as health-tracking accessories.

