GOOD NEWS for iOS users! You may soon be able to use 2 WhatsApp accounts on one device

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature allowing iOS users to manage multiple accounts on a single device. This eliminates the need to log out and in to access different accounts, simplifying management for users with multiple phone numbers.

WhatsApp Logo

iOS users will be able to manage several accounts on a single device thanks to a new feature that the instant messaging program WhatsApp is introducing. WaBetaInfo reports that this update is presently undergoing beta testing and will shortly be made available to all iPhone owners. Users may now switch between several WhatsApp accounts on the same device thanks to a new feature in the most recent WhatsApp beta for iOS (version 25.2.10.70) available on TestFlight. It is no longer necessary to log out of one account in order to access another thanks to this upgrade. Within the app, users may now switch between their several WhatsApp accounts with ease.

Users that oversee several phone numbers would appreciate this functionality. Nowadays, even for non-business uses, keeping up a second WhatsApp account frequently necessitates using WhatsApp Business. Users will find it easier to manage several numbers within the normal WhatsApp program thanks to this new improvement, which will streamline the process and do away with the need for a separate app. Users have the option to add an associate account or create a main account. This is accomplished by scanning a QR code. This functionality will soon be made accessible for iOS after being available to Android users for a year.

The new iOS version makes it easier for customers to manage all of their chats in a single app, but on Android, accessing two accounts at once requires a dual SIM configuration. By keeping account information distinct, this functionality will enable users to manage discussions from several accounts inside a single app. Each account's settings, conversations, backups, and notifications will continue to operate independently. Because they won't have to link each SIM to a different instance of WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business, users with two SIM cards will profit. Rather, the main program will handle both numbers at the same time with ease.

Latest Videos