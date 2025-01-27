GOOD NEWS for iOS users! You may soon be able to use 2 WhatsApp accounts on one device

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature allowing iOS users to manage multiple accounts on a single device. This eliminates the need to log out and in to access different accounts, simplifying management for users with multiple phone numbers.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 6:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

WhatsApp Logo

iOS users will be able to manage several accounts on a single device thanks to a new feature that the instant messaging program WhatsApp is introducing. WaBetaInfo reports that this update is presently undergoing beta testing and will shortly be made available to all iPhone owners.

Users may now switch between several WhatsApp accounts on the same device thanks to a new feature in the most recent WhatsApp beta for iOS (version 25.2.10.70) available on TestFlight.

It is no longer necessary to log out of one account in order to access another thanks to this upgrade. Within the app, users may now switch between their several WhatsApp accounts with ease.

article_image2

Users that oversee several phone numbers would appreciate this functionality. Nowadays, even for non-business uses, keeping up a second WhatsApp account frequently necessitates using WhatsApp Business.

Users will find it easier to manage several numbers within the normal WhatsApp program thanks to this new improvement, which will streamline the process and do away with the need for a separate app. Users have the option to add an associate account or create a main account. This is accomplished by scanning a QR code. This functionality will soon be made accessible for iOS after being available to Android users for a year.

article_image3

The new iOS version makes it easier for customers to manage all of their chats in a single app, but on Android, accessing two accounts at once requires a dual SIM configuration.

By keeping account information distinct, this functionality will enable users to manage discussions from several accounts inside a single app. Each account's settings, conversations, backups, and notifications will continue to operate independently. Because they won't have to link each SIM to a different instance of WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business, users with two SIM cards will profit. Rather, the main program will handle both numbers at the same time with ease.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Apple iPhone SE 4: New video LEAK hints at boxy design and more (WATCH) gcw

Apple iPhone SE 4: New video LEAK hints at boxy design and more (WATCH)

Beware government issues high risk alert for Google Chrome users check details gcw

BEWARE! Govt issues high-risk alert for Google Chrome users | Check details

7 easy and quick ways to spot hidden cameras in your hotel room gcw

7 easy and quick ways to spot hidden cameras in your hotel room

Tata acquires 60% stake in 2nd iPhone manufacturing plant in India, boosting job creation vkp

Tata acquires 60% stake in 2nd iPhone manufacturing plant in India, boosting job creation

Nokia and Xiaomi phones delivered in 10 minutes! Check out Blinkit's latest venture gcw

Nokia and Xiaomi phones delivered in 10 minutes! Check out Blinkit's latest venture

Recent Stories

Nvidia, Broadcom Stocks Tumble Pre-Market As DeepSeek’s Arrival Sparks Fears Of AI Bubble Burst: Retail Turns Extremely Bearish

Nvidia, Broadcom Stocks Tumble Pre-Market As DeepSeek’s Arrival Sparks Fears Of AI Bubble Burst: Retail Turns Extremely Bearish

SoFi Tech Stock Tumbles As Weak Outlook Overshadows CEO’s ‘Best Year Ever' Remarks, Q4 Beat — But Retail Shrugs It Off

SoFi Tech Stock Tumbles As Weak Outlook Overshadows CEO’s ‘Best Year Ever' Remarks, Q4 Beat — But Retail Shrugs It Off

Bitcoin Dives To Under $100K Ahead Of Fed Meeting As DeepSeek AI Fuels Tech Sector Panic: Retail Sentiment Sours

Bitcoin Dives To Under $100K Ahead Of Fed Meeting As DeepSeek AI Fuels Tech Sector Panic: Retail Sentiment Sours

Diversified Energy Stock Rises After Deal To Buy Maverick Natural Resources for $1.28B: Retail’s Elated

Diversified Energy Stock Rises After Deal To Buy Maverick Natural Resources for $1.28B: Retail’s Elated

Housefull 5 to Alpha: Bobby Deol's exciting upcoming films to watch NTI

Housefull 5 to Alpha: Bobby Deol's exciting upcoming films to watch

Recent Videos

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon
Footage Shows People Running for Cover as Israeli Forces Kill 22 in Lebanon: Reports

Footage Shows People Running for Cover as Israeli Forces Kill 22 in Lebanon: Reports

Video Icon
Is the US-Colombia Trade War Averted? Sanctions on Hold After Agreement But..

Is the US-Colombia Trade War Averted? Sanctions on Hold After Agreement But..

Video Icon
IIT Baba Unveils New Look at Maha Kumbh, Breaks Down in Emotional Interview

IIT Baba Unveils New Look at Maha Kumbh, Breaks Down in Emotional Interview

Video Icon