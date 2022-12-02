Apple's upcoming AR headset Meta Quest Pro may use 'xrOS' operating system

Apple Inc is working on launching a mixed- reality headset. Now, the company is apparently planning to alter the name of this headset’s operating system from ‘realityOS’ to ‘xrOS’.

Apple’s upcoming AR (augmented reality) headsets will reportedly feature the tech giant’s own operating system ‘xrOS’ (extended reality). According to Bloomberg, the tech giant chose the term "xrOS" for the operating system that powers its augmented reality headsets over the previously rumoured "RealityOS" or "rOS," according to report.

Like the Apple TV and Apple Watch, it will also have a specific app store. Additionally, the business is creating a software development kit that will let other developers create software on the new platform.

Although the exact date of the new device's release is still unknown, some rumours suggested that it would happen in the first half of 2023, according to the article. The tech giant's augmented reality headsets are anticipated to employ iris scan rather than Face ID or Touch ID to identify users, according to a report from October of this year.

Mesh textiles, aluminium, and glass are anticipated to be used in the design of next AR gadgets. According to rumours, the corporation is developing three separate augmented reality headsets. The introduction of one of the headgear is anticipated for 2023. It might cost up to $3,000 and come with 15 side-facing camera modules along with a pair of 4K OLED screens.

The "N301," "N421," and "N602" headsets are reportedly the three AR/VR devices currently in development. The 'Apple Reality Pro,' a mixed reality device that is anticipated to come next year and compete with Meta Quest Pro, might be the N301. The second-generation model, the N602, will be a more affordable option and will have certain advancements over the previous model. The third N421, which is more akin to the concept of Apple Glass smart glasses than a headset, may be more useful.

