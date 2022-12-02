Nothing CEO Carl Pei reviews Apple iPhone 14 Pro, claims it to be superior to Phone 1 | WATCH

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has just recommended an iPhone 14 Pro over his own product! The iPhone 14 Pro is currently one of the best smartphones money can buy and its demand is a proof. Watch the whole video.

In a rare turn of events, Nothing CEO Carl Pei praised the Apple iPhone 14 Pro above the first smartphone produced by his UK-based tech company, Nothing Phone (1). The tech entrepreneur Carl Pei has been outspoken about looking to Apple for inspiration, and in a recent video posted by Nothing on YouTube, he can be seen giving his honest view on the company's flagship phone.

After using the Apple iPhone 14 Pro for a while, Carl Pei thinks that the Dynamic Island, one of the device's standout features, is somewhat overrated because it doesn't alter how you use the smartphone. Pei was astounded by the iPhone 14 Pro's photographic capability when it came to cameras.

For better photography, the CEO suggested using an Apple iPhone 14 Pro rather than his Nothing Phone (1). Here is a link to Carl Pei's review of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.

Pei praised Apple for the features of the iPhone 14 Pro but criticised them for their profit margin. Pei defended Phone (1)'s distinctive Glyph Interface at the back, which lights up the phone whenever the user receives a notification, while contrasting the two cellphones' designs.

One of the most well-liked cellphones in the world, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, has gotten a lot of attention. Customers now have to wait a very long time to receive the device, and it now seems that they will have to wait much longer due to recent Covid-19 limits in China.

The "best-selling" smartphone in its category, on the other hand, is the Nothing Phone (1), which had a successful Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart. The company has developed a devoted following in a relatively short period of time.

