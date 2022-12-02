Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing CEO Carl Pei reviews Apple iPhone 14 Pro, claims it to be superior to Phone 1 | WATCH

    Nothing CEO Carl Pei has just recommended an iPhone 14 Pro over his own product! The iPhone 14 Pro is currently one of the best smartphones money can buy and its demand is a proof. Watch the whole video.

    Nothing CEO Carl Pei reviews Apple iPhone 14 Pro claims it to be superior to Phone 1 Watch gcw
    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 2:53 PM IST

    In a rare turn of events, Nothing CEO Carl Pei praised the Apple iPhone 14 Pro above the first smartphone produced by his UK-based tech company, Nothing Phone (1). The tech entrepreneur Carl Pei has been outspoken about looking to Apple for inspiration, and in a recent video posted by Nothing on YouTube, he can be seen giving his honest view on the company's flagship phone.

    After using the Apple iPhone 14 Pro for a while, Carl Pei thinks that the Dynamic Island, one of the device's standout features, is somewhat overrated because it doesn't alter how you use the smartphone. Pei was astounded by the iPhone 14 Pro's photographic capability when it came to cameras.

    For better photography, the CEO suggested using an Apple iPhone 14 Pro rather than his Nothing Phone (1). Here is a link to Carl Pei's review of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 45,200! Here's how to avail the deal on Flipkart

    Pei praised Apple for the features of the iPhone 14 Pro but criticised them for their profit margin. Pei defended Phone (1)'s distinctive Glyph Interface at the back, which lights up the phone whenever the user receives a notification, while contrasting the two cellphones' designs.

    Also Read | iQOO Neo 7 SE key specs officially announced ahead of December 2 launch

    One of the most well-liked cellphones in the world, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, has gotten a lot of attention. Customers now have to wait a very long time to receive the device, and it now seems that they will have to wait much longer due to recent Covid-19 limits in China.

    The "best-selling" smartphone in its category, on the other hand, is the Nothing Phone (1), which had a successful Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart. The company has developed a devoted following in a relatively short period of time.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 Ultra design leaked! Likely to have titanium chassis, curved edges, dual front camera & more

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2022, 2:53 PM IST
