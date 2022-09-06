Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple to launch multiple AR/ VR headsets, first headset could be named 'Apple Reality Pro'

    The Apple Mixed Reality headset may come with two 4K displays, two separate processors, and multiple cameras. The “Reality Pro" name also comes in line with a recent report that showed Apple’s trademark filings around the mixed reality AR/ VR headset. 

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 4:37 PM IST

    Since the past few months, there has been a lot of talk regarding Apple's mixed reality headset. Now, a report claims that the Cupertino-based company is developing not just one but at least three augmented reality and virtual reality headsets.

    Apple is developing three AR/VR headsets, according to a report by Bloomberg's Apple analyst Mark Gurman. The first one, about which we have been reading rumours, may be dubbed the "Apple Reality Pro" headset. According to the Bloomberg reporter's Power On newsletter, at least three Apple headsets with the codenames "N301," "N602," and "N421" are now in development."

    The first of these headsets, the N30, is what is believed to be the “Apple Reality Pro" which will be Apple’s high-end riva to Meta’s upcoming Quest Pro headset. The N602, on the other hand, is said to be the original Apple Reality Pro headset's replacement and may have a cheaper price tag. The N421, Apple's long-rumored augmented reality glasses, may not be released for some time, according to the report.

    The newest rumour from Gurman provides the first indication of what Apple's first mixed reality headset would be called. The “Reality Pro" name also comes in line with a recent report that showed Apple’s trademark filings around the mixed reality AR/ VR headset. Apple is rumoured to bring the first reality headset next year and it could come with two displays, multiple cameras, two processors, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, eye and face tracking features and more.

    In an interview with Joe Rogan, Mark Zuckerberg stated that the upcoming gadget, maybe the Project Cambria VR headset, will go on sale in October. In the podcast, Zuckerberg stated, "There are a few huge enhancements for the next gadget that's coming out in October." The CEO of Meta also discussed the brand-new social networking possibilities made possible by eye and face monitoring.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 4:37 PM IST
