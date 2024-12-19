Apple to introduce foldable iPhone in 2026, likely to be sleeker and cheaper: Report

Reports suggest Apple is developing a slimmer, potentially cheaper iPhone Air with reduced camera technology, alongside two foldable devices. One foldable model is rumored for a 2026 release, while the iPhone Air may enter production in 2025, potentially featuring a 48MP camera and e-SIM.

Multiple reports regarding a slimmer iPhone, which could be dubbed iPhone Air, have recently been circulating online. The Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly adopting reduced camera technology due to design restrictions, and this smartphone might be far less expensive than regular iPhone and iPhone Pro models. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Apple plans to release two foldable devices over the next several years.

According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) story, Apple has been working on two new foldable Apple products and a thinner iPhone for years. But according to the source, Apple had difficulties perfecting the hinge that opens and closes the gadgets since some essential parts weren't ready. The company is therefore working to have the foldable iPhone available in 2026.

According to a report by Digitimes, the next iPhone Air model may be ready for release in September 2025 after entering the new production introduction (NPI) phase at Apple's Foxconn facility. According to earlier sources, the phone might have a 48MP single camera, an e-SIM slot, a single speaker, and an internal 5G modem.

When the foldable iPhone is unfolded, it is anticipated to have a bigger internal display than the iPhone 16 Pro Max's current screen size. The WSJ story claims that Apple is also developing a huge folding gadget with a 19-inch inner primary screen that may rival desktop displays and potentially serve as an iPad substitute.

In any case, it is past time for Apple to demonstrate its aspirations and break into a market that the majority of its competitors, including Google, have already entered. With the reported iPhone 17 Air in the works, the firm is already preparing for a major revamp in 2025. However, everyone is waiting for the iPhone SE 4 model, which may be the most straightforward and reasonably priced path to AI for customers.



