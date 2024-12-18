BEWARE! DHL delivery scam going viral? Here's what the company said

A warning circulating about a DHL QR code scam has raised concerns. DHL has clarified that the physical notification is legitimate, but a separate SMS scam is circulating. Users should remain cautious and verify communications through official channels.

BEWARE DHL delivery scam going viral? Here's what the company said gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

As India continues to embrace online payments, particularly through UPI, QR code scams are on the rise, with fraudsters finding new ways to trick unsuspecting users.  Numerous instances of QR code frauds have surfaced recently, such as the instance in which a police officer lost Rs 2.3 lakh after reading a fake QR code at a bakery. Due to suspicious warnings, individuals are becoming concerned about a new fraud that has emerged involving DHL package delivery.

On X (formerly Twitter) and WhatsApp, a DHL parcel delivery notice has been making the rounds, cautioning users not to scan the QR code on the paper. The message reads, "New scam. They will leave this at the door. Do not scan the QR code." Those who have received this poster claim that it is being sent to their door along with a QR code and an instruction to "re-arrange your delivery now by following 3 simple steps." In order to select delivery choices, recipients must first scan the QR code to access the DHL website and then enter their DHL Waybill number.

DHL, however, has resolved the misunderstanding. In response to a tweet on the alleged fraud, the official DHL Express India account on X (previously Twitter) stated that this message is authentic.

Even if this might not be a scam, it's crucial to keep in mind that fraudsters utilise QR codes to trick people the most easily since they may include a dangerous link that a user could click and lose a lot of money.

As DHL clarified, the notification is from DHL Singapore and is not a fraud. "The paper in the shared image is a legitimate Customer Notification document issued by DHL Express and is commonly referred to as a Not Home (NH) card," DHL said.

Although the printed notification is genuine, there is another fraud going around that involves a phoney DHL SMS. "Your package is currently processing at our facility," the phoney text message asserts. The most recent information on import fees may be found on our website at http://dhlhub.com. Given that the URL in the SMS is not an official DHL connection, it is likely a fraud designed to trick people into clicking on a harmful link. Users are encouraged to exercise caution when dealing with links, messages, and QR codes from unidentified sources in order to protect themselves.

How to spot a fake text or paper?

One way to spot a fraud is to look for small features like odd typefaces, badly written English, or wrong URLs. To prevent becoming a victim of these scams, it is usually advisable to confirm the authenticity of such messages immediately through official channels or customer care.

