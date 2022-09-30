Apple to bring 'Emergency SOS via satellite' feature with iOS 16.1 Beta

The firm has made iOS 16.1 beta 3 available to developers. Users will be able to observe how Emergency SOS by Satellite works without having to travel to a remote place with no Wi-Fi or cellular coverage.

Apple is preparing to show off a preview of its Emergency SOS via Satellite function with the release of iOS 16.1 for iPhone 14 owners. The iOS 16.1 update will contain a 'Satellite Connection Demo,' allowing users to test the satellite connection without dialling 911.

The firm has made iOS 16.1 beta 3 available to developers. Users will be able to observe how Emergency SOS by Satellite works without having to travel to a remote place with no Wi-Fi or cellular coverage, according to 9to5Mac. The Emergency SOS by Satellite upgrade will be ready in October, and the satellite features will be accessible in November.

Also Read | iPhone 14 has SOS satellite connectivity feature; Will it be available in India?

Once accessible, the 'Satellite Connection Demo' may be accessed at any time via the Emergency SOS option within the Settings app. In addition, the iOS 16.1 update includes a Clean Energy Charging option, a Live Activities API, early support for the Matter protocol, and the ability to uninstall the Wallet app.

The Emergency SOS via satellite combines bespoke components that are intimately linked with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling communicating with emergency services when cellular or Wi-Fi coverage is unavailable.

Also Read | Here's why you should not get your iPhone 14 from United States

According to Apple, Emergency SOS via satellite will be accessible to customers in the United States and Canada in November and will be free for the first two years.

Although the corporation has officially verified the functionality for the US and Canada, when it comes to the Indian market, things might become a bit complicated. Apple could need to make a stronger push to get India's satellite connection. This is due to a ban on satellite phones in India. To implement the function, the corporation could need a number of government clearances, including a NOC from the telecom department.