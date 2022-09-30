Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple to bring 'Emergency SOS via satellite' feature with iOS 16.1 Beta

    The firm has made iOS 16.1 beta 3 available to developers. Users will be able to observe how Emergency SOS by Satellite works without having to travel to a remote place with no Wi-Fi or cellular coverage.

    Apple to bring Emergency SOS via satellite feature with iOS 16 1 Beta gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 2:29 PM IST

    Apple is preparing to show off a preview of its Emergency SOS via Satellite function with the release of iOS 16.1 for iPhone 14 owners. The iOS 16.1 update will contain a 'Satellite Connection Demo,' allowing users to test the satellite connection without dialling 911.

    The firm has made iOS 16.1 beta 3 available to developers. Users will be able to observe how Emergency SOS by Satellite works without having to travel to a remote place with no Wi-Fi or cellular coverage, according to 9to5Mac. The Emergency SOS by Satellite upgrade will be ready in October, and the satellite features will be accessible in November.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 has SOS satellite connectivity feature; Will it be available in India?

    Once accessible, the 'Satellite Connection Demo' may be accessed at any time via the Emergency SOS option within the Settings app. In addition, the iOS 16.1 update includes a Clean Energy Charging option, a Live Activities API, early support for the Matter protocol, and the ability to uninstall the Wallet app.

    The Emergency SOS via satellite combines bespoke components that are intimately linked with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling communicating with emergency services when cellular or Wi-Fi coverage is unavailable.

    Also Read | Here's why you should not get your iPhone 14 from United States

    According to Apple, Emergency SOS via satellite will be accessible to customers in the United States and Canada in November and will be free for the first two years.

    Although the corporation has officially verified the functionality for the US and Canada, when it comes to the Indian market, things might become a bit complicated. Apple could need to make a stronger push to get India's satellite connection. This is due to a ban on satellite phones in India. To implement the function, the corporation could need a number of government clearances, including a NOC from the telecom department.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 2:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JioPhone 5G codenamed as Ganga likely to have 6.5 inch display with dual cameras Reports gcw

    JioPhone 5G codenamed as 'Ganga', likely to have 6.5-inch display with dual cameras: Reports

    Amazon third gen Fire TV Cube launched in India From price to specs know all about it gcw

    Amazon third-gen Fire TV Cube launched in India; From price to specs, know all about it

    Halo Rise Amazon unveils device that tracks breath while sleeping worth USD 139 gcw

    'Halo Rise': Amazon unveils device that tracks breath while sleeping

    World Heart Day 2022 Apple Watch helps users to identify warning signs here is how gcw

    World Heart Day 2022: Apple Watch helps users to identify warning signs; here's how

    OnePlus Nord smartwatch to be priced under Rs 10000 Know specs and other details gcw

    OnePlus Nord smartwatch to be priced under Rs 10,000? Know specs and other details

    Recent Stories

    Digvijaya Singh pulls out of Congress President polls race; says cannot contest against Kharge - adt

    Digvijaya Singh pulls out of Congress President polls race; says cannot contest against Kharge

    Its official: MotoGP will race in India next year; here's when Grand Prix of Bharat 2023 could take place snt

    It's official: MotoGP will race in India next year; here's when Grand Prix of Bharat 2023 could take place

    Worlds largest safari to be developed in Gurugram Nuh over 10000 acres gcw

    'World's largest safari' to be developed in Gurugram, Nuh over 10,000 acres

    Video Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for travelling in Maruti Alto to her gym; read funny comments by netizens RBA

    Video: Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for travelling in Maruti Alto to her gym; read funny comments by netizens

    Bhediya Teaser show glimpses of Varun Dhawan Kriti Sanon horror comedy trailer to be out on THIS date drb

    Bhediya Teaser show glimpses of Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon’s horror-comedy; trailer to be out on THIS date

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon