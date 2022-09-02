Apple may add many iconic devices to its ‘obsolete products’ list; Know products here

Apple has sent a memo to authorised service providers revealing that the 2012 model of the iPod shuffle, alongside the seventh-generation iPod nano and the fifth-generation model iPod touch, will be marked as obsolete on September 30.

At the Far Out event the next week (September 7), Apple will introduce the new iPhone 14 series, but the tech giant also apparently plans to add a few recognisable goods to the list of "obsolete products." According to various media reports, Apple has informed authorised service providers in a memo that the seventh-generation iPod nano, fifth-generation iPod touch, and 2012 model iPod shuffle would all be declared outdated on September 30.

Remember that Apple has already designated the 16GB edition of the fifth-generation iPod touch as outdated, and later this month the 32GB and 64GB variants of the iPod are expected to follow suit. For those who are unaware, Apple completely stopped selling the iPod nano and iPod shuffle in 2017 while discontinuing the iPod touch earlier this year.

Since the iPhone 6 Plus hasn't been on sale in more than five years, Apple added it to its list of outdated items in February. Along with the iPhone 6, the iPhone 6 Plus was originally introduced in September 2014, and it was discontinued in September 2016 after the introduction of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The list of vintage products includes gadgets that Apple no longer sells and hasn't distributed for more than five and less than seven years. Apple offers support and components for older devices for up to seven years, or as long as necessary by law, although repairs depend on the availability of replacement parts.

When Apple ceased offering a product for sale more than 7 years ago, it was deemed outdated. No matter when they were acquired, Monster-branded Beats goods are seen as outdated. With the exception of Mac laptops, which are eligible for an extra battery-only repair term, Apple discontinues all hardware support for outdated devices. Parts for outdated products cannot be ordered by service providers.

