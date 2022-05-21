Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple likely to launch new HomePod by early 2023: Report

    While Kuo considers smart speakers to be "undoubtedly one of the important aspects of the home ecosystem," he believes Apple has yet to figure out how to be successful in the smart speaker space.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 21, 2022, 2:52 PM IST

    Apple is expected to release a new version of its HomePod smart speaker in late 2022 or early 2023, according to reports. Apple is planning to unveil the new HomePod model in the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of next year, according to reputable supply chain expert Ming-Chi Kuo. This will most likely be a larger model than the HomePod small, but one with features that will help bring the price down from $300.

    The $99 HomePod tiny is the only model available right now. The first HomePod, which had far better sound, was discontinued last year after being reduced in price from $349 to $299.

    While Kuo considers smart speakers to be "undoubtedly one of the important aspects of the home ecosystem," he believes Apple has yet to figure out how to be successful in the smart speaker space.

    According to the expert, Apple is working on a new version of the Apple TV set-top box with the objective of decreasing the price. 

    Meanwhile, Apple is expected to debut the new iPhone 14 series on September 13, along with a plethora of other items, according to fresh reports. The business was apparently experiencing production challenges in China, which may have delayed the launch date, but that issue appears to have been resolved, and Apple is set to bring in the heavy guns on what appears to be its regular launch pace.

    "Aside from the four new iPhone 14 models, the tech giant is going to release many new items, GizmoChina claimed on Wednesday, citing media reports," the report continued.

