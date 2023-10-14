Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Apple releases new 90-minute 'Study With Me' video featuring Storm Reid for students (WATCH)

    Apple is experimenting with a new YouTube video category with a 90-minute 'Study With Me' video starring actress and USC student Storm Reid, which aims to improve study focus and reduce distractions.
     

    Apple releases new 90 minute Study With Me video featuring Storm Reid for students gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

    Apple has introduced its first-ever Study with Me video, which provides Mac customers with a 1.5-hour guided study session. The movie, hosted by American actress Storm Reid, a University of Southern California (USC) student, employs the Pomodoro Technique, a proven study approach, to assist pupils in focusing and remembering material.

    The Pomodoro Technique is a time management technique that includes dividing work into 25-minute intervals interspersed by brief pauses. Each period is referred to as a pomodoro. You take a lengthier rest after the fourth pomodoro.

    Also Read | Honor Magic Vs 2 launched! From 7.92-inch OLED inner display to 66W super charging; Know it all

    Reid utilises the Pomodoro Technique to study for a chemistry exam in the Study with Me video. She begins by setting a timer for 25 minutes and focuses her attention on her studies. She takes a 5-minute rest once the timer goes off. She takes a lengthier pause of 10-15 minutes after four pomodoros.

    In between sessions, she may be seen eating snacks and doing some stretching and mild exercises. Reid's devotion to the Pomodoro method is highlighted in the movie, as are glimpses of her brief study breaks, during which she enjoys a lunch of taco shells, sardines, and spicy sauce and stretches near a life-sized teddy bear. Her last break session takes an unexpected turn when she bursts into dancing with others, giving a lively and spontaneous touch to the learning experience.

     

    Also Read | Jio Bharat B1 with 2.4-inch display, 2,000mAh battery launched; Check price, features & more

    The Study with Me video may be viewed on Apple's YouTube page. It is also accessible with subtitles and audio explanations in over 20 languages.

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Honor Magic Vs 2 launched From 7 92 inch OLED inner display to 66W super charging Know it all gcw

    Honor Magic Vs 2 launched! From 7.92-inch OLED inner display to 66W super charging; Know it all

    Jio Bharat B1 with 2 4 inch display 2000mAh battery launched Check price features more gcw

    Jio Bharat B1 with 2.4-inch display, 2,000mAh battery launched; Check price, features & more

    iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max to offer faster and better 5G connectivity Report gcw

    iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max to offer faster and better 5G connectivity: Report

    Apple festive season sale to begin from October 15 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Apple's festive season sale to begin from October 15; Here's what you can expect

    OnePlus Open foldable smartphone to launch in India on October 19 Here is what you can expect gcw

    OnePlus Open foldable smartphone to launch in India on October 19; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    Mysuru Dasara: South Western Railway announces special Bengaluru-Mysuru train; check details vkp

    Mysuru Dasara: South Western Railway announces special Bengaluru-Mysuru train; check details

    IDF eliminates Abu Murad, the Hamas leader who directed terrorists in October 7 massacre

    IDF eliminates Abu Murad, the top Hamas leader who directed terrorists in October 7 massacre (WATCH)

    'Sexual relation' in love affair cannot be considered as rape: Patna Civil Court vkp

    ‘Sexual relation’ in love affair cannot be considered as rape: Patna Civil Court

    Mysore Pak to Payasam-7 traditional South Indian sweets RBA EAI

    Mysore Pak to Payasam-7 traditional South Indian sweets

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Anushka Sharma's photo with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar from flight is unmissable vma

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Anushka Sharma's photo with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar from flight is unmissable

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon