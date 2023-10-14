Honor Magic Vs 2 launched! From 7.92-inch OLED inner display to 66W super charging; Know it all

Honor Magic Vs 2 has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. This foldable smartphone sports a 16-megapixel front sensor. The Honor Magic Vs 2 packs a 5,000mAh battery. The Honor Magic Vs 2 is available in Glacier Blue, Midnight Black, and Violet Coral colour variants, with the 12GB + 256GB edition starting at CNY 6,999.

Honor Magic Vs 2 was launched in China on October 12. The foldable smartphone with triple back cameras is available in two storage sizes. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm processor and has a 5,000mAh battery. It is the successor of the Honour Magic Vs, which was launched in February at the Mobile World Congress 2023 and has comparable SoC and battery characteristics.

The Honor Magic Vs 2's internal display is a 7.92-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2,344 x 2,156 pixels, a peak brightness level of 1,600 nits, and a 9.78:9 aspect ratio. The 6.43-inch OLED cover panel has a resolution of 2,376 x 1,060 pixels, a maximum brightness of 2,500 nits, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Honor's new book-style foldable is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, an Adreno 730 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. The Honor Magic Vs 2 comes with Magic OS 7.2, which is based on Android 13.

The Magic Vs 2's triple rear camera unit has a 50-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 20-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The cameras are equipped with both optical and electronic image stabilisation. The phone's front camera sports a 16-megapixel sensor.

Honor Magic Vs 2 has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 66W wired Super Charging. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the side for added security. It also has 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C connector.

The Honor Magic Vs 2 is available in Glacier Blue, Midnight Black, and Violet Coral colour variants, with the 12GB + 256GB edition starting at CNY 6,999. It is also available with a storage capacity of 16GB + 512GB. According to the official website, the phone will begin delivering on October 17.

