Meta likely to raise the price of Quest 2 virtual reality headsets by $100

Meta has announced a price increase for one of its existing products. The business, which is striving towards a metaverse future, is asking for an additional $100 (about Rs 8000) for the Quest 2 virtual reality headgear.

The product has been on the market for nearly two years, thus the price increase surprised everyone. The increased pricing will be implemented beginning next month, which is only a few days away. The Quest 2 headset will cost $399 (about Rs 31,870) for the 128GB option and $499 (approximately Rs 39,860) for the larger 256GB storage capacity.

Normally, the cost of technology falls after a few years, but this incident appears to be an exception. Meta states that the cost of producing and shipping the goods (Quest 2 in this example) has risen. As a result, the client wishing to purchase the VR headset pays an additional fee out of pocket to counteract the rise.

Global inflation is becoming an issue for businesses, and it appears even technology firms are not exempt. Meta points out that increasing expenses for everything are a cause for the price increase, but you also have to consider the various ways the firm is attempting to profit from this product.

Meta has previously said that it will be limiting recruiting this year to only the most important positions. Although Metaverse is still hailed as the company's future, Meta has to increase income today, and these raises can help with that in a tiny way.

The cost of working in VR is high, and Meta wants to make sure that businesses can continue operating even though it is losing a lot of money on these initiatives. Quest 2 was advertised as a cost-effective VR solution, but with a $100 price rise, you may be understood for thinking otherwise.