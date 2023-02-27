Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple may introduce Mixed Reality headset at affordable price, likely to launch in 2025: Report

    Top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a blog post that Apple plans to release “low-end” and “high-end” second-generation augmented reality/mixed reality headsets in 2025. Apple has not yet announced or even acknowledged the existence of plans to launch a virtual reality headset.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

    Apple is reaching the final stages before announcing its first-ever Mixed Reality headset this year. According to reports, the gadget will reportedly be announced at WWDC 2023. It is anticipated to be expensive, with a suggested price range of $2000 to $3000.

    However, a recent rumour claims Apple may have another Mixed Reality (XR) headgear in development that will be accessible and included in its next-generation products in 2025. Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with a solid track record in Apple news, provided the information. According to Kuo, Apple will release one version first, and the successor will include high-end and low-end models, enabling Apple to reach a wider audience with the XR device.

    It's not surprising that the company chose to have two or more devices in the XR environment, particularly given how it has grown its iPhone and iPad range over time. Apple understands that by having several goods in the same category, it can charge a greater price while still generating more revenue and pleasing investors.

    Coming back to the XR segment, Apple is creating the realityOS framework for the device, which will be made available to developers for testing so they can produce apps that will maximise the functionality of the hardware. Apple is really betting big on the XR ecosystem, and is billed as the next major innovation to come out of the Steve Jobs Center.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 11:01 AM IST
