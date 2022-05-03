Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch 8 likely to feature body temperature monitoring system

    The problem with measuring body temperature on a smartwatch is that human skin temperature changes in response to environmental temperature. A smartwatch, after all, cannot provide core temperature measures because it is a watch, hence an effective algorithm is required.

    Apple Watch 8 likely to feature body temperature monitoring system gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 3, 2022, 1:10 PM IST

    Ming-Chi Kuo, a tech analyst, revealed in a series of tweets that Apple had discontinued body temperature measurement for the Apple Watch 7 because the algorithm failed to meet the standards of the engineering validation testing (EVT) stage last year.

    "I believe Apple Watch 8 will be able to take body temperature in 2H22 if the algorithm meets Apple's stringent standards before mass production," he added. The problem with measuring body temperature on a smartwatch is that human skin temperature changes in response to environmental temperature. A smartwatch, after all, cannot provide core temperature measures because it is a watch, hence an effective algorithm is required.

    This issue is not limited to Apple; "Samsung is also confronting this dilemma. Unlike prior media reports, I believe the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in 2H22 will not enable body temperature measurement owing to algorithm restrictions," Ming-chi Kuo stated.

    For emergencies, the Apple Watch 8 is rumoured to include satellite communication through Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

    Also Read | Google Pixel Watch likely to feature 300mAh battery, cellular connectivity

     

    The Apple Watch Series 8 is rumoured to have a revamped speaker grille as well as additional capabilities such as a body temperature sensor, a new CPU, a blood pressure monitor, and a function that allows users to measure their blood glucose levels. The Apple Watch Series 8 will be released later this year, along with the iPhone 14 series. Apple generally releases the new iPhone and Apple Watch in September, and this year will be no exception, unless the COVID-19 epidemic increases again.

    Also Read | Apple Watch Series 8 likely to feature satellite connectivity like iPhone 14

    Last Updated May 3, 2022, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Moto G52 goes on sale today All you need to know about it gcw

    Moto G52 goes on sale today; All you need to know about it

    Realme GT Neo 3 5G launched with 150W fast charging feature Know price specs and more gcw

    Realme GT Neo 3 5G launched with 150W fast-charging feature; Know price, specs and more

    OnePlus 10R 5G Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Nord Buds to launch tonight How when to watch gcw

    OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds to launch tonight; How, when to watch

    Motorola Edge 30 launched in India All about price features and more gcw

    Motorola Edge 30 launched in India; All about price, features and more

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime goes on sale today Know colours price specs and more gcw

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime goes on sale today; Know colours, specs and more

    Recent Stories

    Whats cooking Billionaires Kim Kardashian Elon Musk chat up at Met Gala 2022 drb

    What's cooking? Billionaires Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk chat up at Met Gala 2022

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Should there be DRS challenge for wide-ball calls? Daniel Vettori, Imran Tahir, Kumar Sangakkara reckon-ayh

    IPL 2022: Should there be DRS challenge for wide-ball calls? Vettori, Tahir, Sangakkara reckon

    Moto G52 goes on sale today All you need to know about it gcw

    Moto G52 goes on sale today; All you need to know about it

    Met Gala 2022: Twitter goes gaga over 'mama's boy' Elon Musk Maye musk snt

    Met Gala 2022: Twitter goes gaga over 'mama's boy' Elon Musk

    Who is Nikolai Patrushev The ex KGB chief who will run Russia when Putin goes for surgery gcw

    Who is Nikolai Patrushev? The ex-KGB chief who will run Russia when Putin goes for surgery

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon
    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon