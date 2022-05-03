Apple Watch 8 likely to feature body temperature monitoring system

The problem with measuring body temperature on a smartwatch is that human skin temperature changes in response to environmental temperature. A smartwatch, after all, cannot provide core temperature measures because it is a watch, hence an effective algorithm is required.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a tech analyst, revealed in a series of tweets that Apple had discontinued body temperature measurement for the Apple Watch 7 because the algorithm failed to meet the standards of the engineering validation testing (EVT) stage last year.

"I believe Apple Watch 8 will be able to take body temperature in 2H22 if the algorithm meets Apple's stringent standards before mass production," he added.

This issue is not limited to Apple; "Samsung is also confronting this dilemma. Unlike prior media reports, I believe the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in 2H22 will not enable body temperature measurement owing to algorithm restrictions," Ming-chi Kuo stated.

For emergencies, the Apple Watch 8 is rumoured to include satellite communication through Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is rumoured to have a revamped speaker grille as well as additional capabilities such as a body temperature sensor, a new CPU, a blood pressure monitor, and a function that allows users to measure their blood glucose levels. The Apple Watch Series 8 will be released later this year, along with the iPhone 14 series. Apple generally releases the new iPhone and Apple Watch in September, and this year will be no exception, unless the COVID-19 epidemic increases again.

