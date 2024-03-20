Apple likely to introduce AirPods 4 in fresh look, two new models expected in October: Report

Apple is reportedly working on two new versions of Apple AirPods, and it will likely be launched sometime in September or October this year. Big design and features upgrades can be expected.

Apple AirPods may get yet another design upgrade. According to reports, Apple is developing two new AirPods 4 versions that will not resemble the company's existing models at all. A schedule for the earphones' development and release is also included in the report. According to reports, the Apple AirPods 4 models will go into production in May and be released in September or October. This was revealed in a newsletter by Bloomberg tech reporter Mark Gurman.

As per the report, the upcoming AirPods 4 series may offer two variants, featuring significant upgrades compared to previous models. So far, Apple has made only one big change to the AirPods, and that was switching to Type-C charging on the third-gen model.

Also Read | Infinix introduces iPhone-like MagSafe charging to mid-range smartphone; Check details

Although a redesign of the AirPods would be nice, we also anticipate Apple adding several important features to the base model of the AirPods, such as type-C charging and active noise cancellation, or ANC. According to reports, the fourth generation of AirPods will have an upgraded charging case with a USB-C socket, higher audio quality, and a redesigned design for increased comfort. A speaker for Find My Location tracking notifications and active noise reduction built into the charging case are additional features of the premium edition.

The note also states that when the new fourth-generation AirPods are released, Apple plans to discontinue the second and third-generation devices. According to the rumor, Apple does not intend to release the AirPods Pro until the following year.

Also Read | Apple in talks with Google to bring Gemini-powered AI features to iPhones: Report

The third-generation AirPods that are now in use also differ from the initial design; they now resemble the Apple AirPods Pro. Shorter stems and an in-ear design are characteristics of this version, albeit they lack the ear tips found on the Pro.

The AirPods 3 feature support for spatial audio and boast sweat and water resistance. Up to six hours of playing and four hours of call time on a single charge are guaranteed by its battery life. The charging case allows wireless charging and MagSafe, and it can hold four full charges.

Additionally, they include adaptive EQ, which modifies sound in real time according to how well an AirPod fits in an individual's ear. The three-dimensional audio experience becomes more immersive with the use of dynamic head tracking and spatial audio support.

Also Read | Apple to change name of Apple ID this year, announcement likely at WWDC 2024: Report