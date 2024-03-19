Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Infinix introduces iPhone-like MagSafe charging to mid-range smartphone; Check details

    The brand claims with its fast-charging tech, the phone can go from 0 to 50 per cent in 12 minutes. MagSafe is definitely an exciting addition to the mid-range lineup, one that allows Android users to test its quality and performance, even if it just offers 20W charging speed.

    Infinix introduces iPhone-like MagSafe charging to mid-range smartphone; Check details gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 6:23 PM IST

    For anyone looking to purchase a smartphone, these are exciting times, particularly if you're looking for a mid-range model with premium features. Recently, we talked about the availability of wireless charging on a mid-range 5G phone from Motorola, and now another brand is pushing the envelope of high-tech features.

    A Plus model of the new Infinix Note 40 Pro series has been introduced by Infinix. Depending on your location and price range, the new Infinix phones can connect to 4G or 5G networks thanks to MediaTek chipsets. However, Infinix's internal charging technology is the main improvement.

    The Cheetah X1 chip, developed by Infinix, is designed to maintain a low device temperature even when charging. The 40 Pro Plus variant, which has a 4,600mAh battery and enables 20W wireless charging and 100W cable fast charging—akin to the iPhone's MagSafe charging technology—has created a requirement for this chip. The phone can charge from 0% to 50% in 12 minutes, according to the brand, and it will probably reach 100% in 20 to 23 minutes, as other businesses who make fast-charging phones say.

    Also Read | Apple in talks with Google to bring Gemini-powered AI features to iPhones: Report

    Even though MagSafe only delivers 20W charging speed, it's nevertheless an exciting addition to the mid-range portfolio that lets Android customers evaluate its quality and performance.
    With the Note 40 Pro Plus, Infinix is also providing other high-end features including an IP53 dust and water resistance certification, VC liquid cooling system, twin JBL-tuned speakers, 3D curved display, and up to 12GB RAM.

    The phone's 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, which is unlikely to surpass performance benchmarks and maintain simplicity, is one of its less interesting features.  Infinix is offering Android 14 OS out of the box, and assures that the 40 Pro series will get 2 OS updates and 3 years of security patches. Infinix 40 Pro Plus is priced around Rs 25,000 which makes it one of the first in this bracket to have some of these features.

    Also Read | Apple to change name of Apple ID this year, announcement likely at WWDC 2024: Report

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 6:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launched in India: 5 top reasons why you should buy it gcw

    Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launched in India: 5 top reasons why you should buy it

    Poco X6 Neo: Poco's thinnest smartphone goes on sale; Check price, offers & more gcw

    Poco X6 Neo: Poco's thinnest smartphone goes on sale; Check price, offers & more

    Vivo T3 5G to launch in India on March 21 with THIS MediaTek processor; Check details gcw

    Vivo T3 5G to launch in India on March 21 with THIS MediaTek processor; Check details

    Google releases Circle to Search feature: Know how to use it, how does it make your life easier gcw

    Google releases Circle to Search feature: Know how to use it, how does it make your life easier

    Apple Vision Pro is worse in most ways says Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO explains why Quest 3 is better gcw

    'Apple Vision Pro is worse in most ways,' says Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO explains why Quest 3 is better

    Recent Stories

    Kriti Kharbanda shares pictures of 'Pehli Rasoi'; makes THIS dish for the special occasion ATG

    Kriti Kharbanda shares pictures of 'Pehli Rasoi'; makes THIS dish for the special occasion

    Pakistan expels Afghan Nationals from force amidst rising tensions and border security challenges avv

    Pakistan expels Afghan Nationals from force amidst rising tensions and border security challenges

    Football Turkish Super Lig: Violence erupts between Trabzonspor fans and Fenerbahce players (WATCH) osf

    Turkish Super Lig: Violence erupts between Trabzonspor fans and Fenerbahce players (WATCH)

    Explained What does Hong Kong's new national security law say?

    Explained: What does Hong Kong's new national security law say?

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bios vanish from Royal Family website amid ongoing rift avv

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bios vanish from Royal Family website amid ongoing rift

    Recent Videos

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon