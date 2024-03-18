Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple in talks with Google to bring Gemini-powered AI features to iPhones: Report

    Apple and Google in talks to use Gemini for generative AI features on iPhones, potential game changer for Google's chatbot. Apple's AI efforts not as advanced as believed, considering partnership with Google for generative AI capabilities.
     

    Apple in talks with Google to bring Gemini-powered AI features to iPhones: Report
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 8:54 PM IST

    While the tech giant may be developing new AI capabilities and a massive language model for iOS 18, it is also apparently in talks with Google to bring certain Gemini-powered features to iPhones. The alliance between the two behemoths of tech might upend the AI sector and provide Google Gemini with much-needed momentum.

    Apple may consider licensing Google Gemini's underlying technology in order to include AI-powered features into the upcoming iOS version, which might be the largest iOS upgrade in years, according to industry sources cited by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Cupertino-based tech behemoth may go to Google for capabilities like picture production and writing aid, even if other AI functions may make use of Apple's internal models.

    Gurman said that Apple's planned AI-powered capabilities for iOS 18 will probably operate on the device itself, so sophisticated functions like providing writing prompts and assisting with image creation might not be possible for them to accomplish.

    The tech giant's in-house models may not be performing as well as planned in some areas, according to recent discussions with third-party suppliers like Google. Last year, job advertisements at Apple suggested that the company was working on many AI-powered features.

    Google has a history of introducing AI-powered functionality to mobile devices. In addition to providing a few AI-only capabilities on Pixel smartphones, the business has partnered with Samsung to provide generative AI features, such as Circle to Search, on the recently released Galaxy S24 series. Google might not be the only AI startup that Apple is negotiating with, though. According to the article, the IT giant is in talks with OpenAI about utilizing GPT models. If Google manages to land the deal with Apple, it will be pivotal to giving Gemini the much-needed boost in the highly competitive AI industry.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 8:54 PM IST
