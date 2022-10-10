Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 14's crash detection triggered by rollercoaster rides: Report

    The Apple iPhone 14's Crash Detection feature is generating issues for a theme park close to Cincinnati, as repeated false positives from iPhones on rides resulted in numerous calls to emergency services.
     

    Apple iPhone 14 crash detection can be triggered by rollercoaster rides report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 1:35 PM IST

    Crash Detection, a new feature in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup of phones as well as new Apple Watch devices, is designed to be triggered in a car crash and help the phone's user call emergency services in case they're incapacitated. When Apple first announced the function, it stated that it would only activate if you were driving and had a collision, so just dropping or falling should not trigger it.

    The Crash Detection function on the Apple iPhone 14 is causing problems for a theme park in Cincinnati, as repeated false positives from iPhones on rides result in numerous calls to emergency services.

    Also Read | Apple Watch Series 8 detected pregnancy before clinical test: Report

    According to AppleInsider, the feature determines whether or not it is engaged in an automobile collision using inbuilt sensors and mountains of incident data. Despite the training of the system, it seems that rollercoasters could be its weakness.

    Since the iPhone 14 went on sale in September, the Warren County Communications Center has had several calls about iPhone crashes. The report stated that some of them were brought on by riders on rollercoasters at the King Island amusement park outside Cincinnati, according to the centre.

    Also Read |  Lufthansa bans Apple AirTags from luggage, classifies it as 'dangerous'

    Multiple recordings of iPhone-based detection calls were provided to the Wall Street Journal by the center, prompted by the devices misinterpreting ride movements and noise as collisions. Although the iPhone and Apple Watch do provide a ten-second warning before dialling 911, this may not be able to be cancelled in time. If the ride is still moving, the park visitor might not notice, or the iPhone might be hidden for safety and go unheard above shouts.

    Crash Detection may not be flawless, but it has already been demonstrated to perform as intended in both testing and real-world applications. An iPhone detected the impact of a tragic automobile collision in a remote spot outside Lincoln, Nebraska, a week ago, and contacted emergency personnel.

    Also Read | Signal messaging app to have stories option soon; here's how you can make it

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 1:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple Watch Series 8 detected pregnancy before clinical test Report gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 detected pregnancy before clinical test: Report

    Google Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch Series 8 Know which smartwatch is better gcw

    Google Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch Series 8: Know which smartwatch is better

    Google Pixel Tablet with speaker dock teased likely to be launched in 2023 gcw

    Google Pixel Tablet with speaker dock teased, likely to be launched in 2023

    Pixel Watch Google first smartwatch with AMOLED display launched know features price more gcw

    Pixel Watch: Google's first smartwatch with AMOLED display launched; know features, price & more

    Google Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro announced Know specs price pre order details other offers gcw

    Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro announced; Know specs, price, pre-order details, other offers

    Recent Stories

    'For years, west providing weapons to Pakistan': EAM S Jaishankar defends Russian arms used by Indian forces AJR

    'For years, west providing weapons to Pakistan': EAM S Jaishankar defends Russian arms used by Indian forces

    pro-wrestling WWE: After Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas looks set for return-ayh

    WWE: After Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas looks set for return

    Karwa Chauth 2022 Punjab to Jammu how it is celebrated across India sur

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Punjab to Jammu how it is celebrated across India

    Poonam Pandey BOLD photoshoot: Actor goes BRALESS in new pics drb

    Poonam Pandey BOLD photoshoot: Actor goes BRALESS in new pics

    Rekha From evergreen beauty to controversies to unrequited love life to marriage and more RBA

    Rekha: From evergreen beauty to controversies to unrequited love life to marriage and more

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon