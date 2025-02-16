Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro renders LEAK – This is how they might look!

Leaked renders of the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro reveal potential design changes, including a redesigned rear camera layout. The standard iPhone 17 may feature horizontally positioned dual cameras on an extended camera bar, while the Pro model seemingly retains the iPhone 16 Pro's camera configuration.

Even though the iPhone 17 series won't be released for some months, information regarding the next models has already started to appear online. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro are seen in leaked renderings, which feature an extended camera bar on the rear panel. While the Pro model seems to retain the camera configuration seen on the iPhone 16 Pro, the standard iPhone 17 is seen with two rear cameras positioned horizontally.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro: Design leaked?

A render posted by @MajinBuOfficial, a user on X (previously Twitter), suggests that the iPhone 17 would have a redesigned back camera arrangement. The leaked picture displays the primary and ultrawide cameras horizontally on an expanded camera bar that covers the back panel, in contrast to the vertical design that was first debuted with the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. On the right side of the lenses is an LED flash. The depiction, which shows a black camera bar on a white model, suggests that the bar may be the same color in all variations.

The speculated iPhone 17 Pro can be seen in a video posted on Jon Prosser's FrontPageTech YouTube channel. Similar to the regular iPhone 17, the render displays an expanded camera bar that is taller to fit three rear cameras. The FrontPageTech render maintains the same design as the iPhone 16 Pro, with an LED flash on the far right of the camera bar, in contrast to previous leaks that suggested a horizontal camera arrangement.

These leaks should be treated with caution because the iPhone 17 series is still some months away from debut. According to speculations, Apple may also launch a new 'Air' model this year, taking the place of the iPhone 16 Plus in the lineup. As the launch date draws nearer, more details regarding the next gadgets should become available.

