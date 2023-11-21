Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple's iPhone 16 to offer bigger display and better battery life: Report

    The display specs of next year's iPhone lineup have surfaced from supply chain sources. According to the leak, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will get a size bump - 6.27-inch and 6.86-inch, both 120Hz LTPO panels.
     

    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

    The leaks around iPhone 16 have already started surfacing online. According to the most recent rumour circulating online, the iPhone 16 may very well have larger and sharper screens. It is anticipated, nevertheless, that the pro versions would likely have somewhat larger panels, while the base ones will just have the usual size. Considerable information has also surfaced on the iPhone 16's battery.

    Insiders in the supply chain claim that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may have screens that measure 6.12 inches and 6.69 inches, respectively, employing a technology known as LTPS 60Hz, according to a report from a South Korean media outlet named Naver. These dimensions would probably be comparable to those of the standard iPhone 15 models, with some undefined variations possible.

    Also Read | OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to launch on December 4

    More substantial modifications, nevertheless, are anticipated for the Pro models. There are rumours stating that the 6.86-inch LTPO screen on the Pro Max (Ultra) may be the same as the 6.27-inch LTPO display on the iPhone 16 Pro.

    In comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro had a 6.1-inch screen, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max had a 6.7-inch panel. However, given the purportedly enormous screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, it's advisable to proceed with caution when interpreting this information.

    Also Read |  Oppo Reno 11 series to launch on November 23; Check out its first look here

    Separately, purported prototype images of the iPhone 16 Pro's battery were made public on X.com according to a leak from Kosutami San. These photos display a metallic casing that is frosted, along with a battery that is around 2.5 percent bigger than the previous model. The iPhone 16 Pro versions may go from having a black foil battery case to a metallic one if this leak turns out to be true. Regarding thermal management, reports suggest that all iPhone 16 models will incorporate graphene heat sinks. 

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
