Apple iPhone 16 may feature vertical rear camera layout like iPhone 12

For the unaware, Apple had adopted a diagonally-arranged rear camera layout starting with the iPhone 13 series, which continued with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

The US-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to bring major changes to iPhones next year. The upcoming iPhone 16 model may feature a vertical layout for its rear camera lenses. The larger iPhone 16 Plus is anticipated to receive the same design modification.

The iPhone 16 would make a comeback to the vertical camera configuration last seen on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in 2021, according to information given by Twitter account @URedditor, MacRumors stated.

The leaker claims that this modification would help users quickly identify the device as the most recent one, especially when paired with other novel features like the Dynamic Island and the addition of a USB-C connector.

Beginning with the iPhone 13 series, Apple used a diagonally placed rear camera configuration that was carried over to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The next iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, however, are anticipated to keep this diagonal orientation, making them the final models to do so.

However, the exact reason behind Apple’s potential decision to revert to a vertical camera layout remains unknown. Apple only said that an enhanced dual-camera system was made possible by the diagonal layout when the iPhone 13 series was first introduced. It's likely that Apple has once more succeeded in fitting camera parts into a vertical configuration.

There will probably be no formal introduction of the iPhone 16 until September 2024, which is still quite a while away. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which are said to feature larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screens, respectively, are expected to feature more significant upgrades

It's vital to keep in mind that design plans could alter before the final product is released, just like with any rumours.