    Did you know Apple removed over 1,400 apps on govt requests in 2022?

    Apple removed 1,474 apps from its App Store as per requests from various governments to take down such apps in 2022, including a massive 1,435 from mainland China and just 14 from India.

    First Published May 22, 2023, 4:05 PM IST

    The Cupertino-based Apple removed 1,474 apps from its App Store as per the requests from various governments in 2022. These demands, according to the company's "2022 App Store Transparency Report," were for the removal of these apps because they broke many regulations. 

    The maximum number was from mainland China -- 1435. For India, the number stood at 14. The removal of 10 applications was requested by the Pakistan government. Russia has seven applications in total. 

    There were a total of 18,412 app removal petitions from different authorities throughout the world, including 709 from India. China again topped the pack with 5,484. Following last year's app removal appeals, Apple reinstated 24 applications in India.

    According to the research, Apple has 1,783,232 applications available in total on the App Store as of 2022. Last year, the tech giant rejected 1,679,694 app entries for breaking App Store rules after reviewing 6,101,913 submissions.

    Games (38,883), utilities (20,045), and business (16,997) made up the majority of the eliminated applications by category. In 2022, Apple cancelled 428,487 developer accounts for breaking its rules, out of a total of 36,974,015 registered developers on the App Store.

    Apple claims that since its 2008 debut, "the App Store has proven to be a safe and trusted place to discover and download apps." Apple recently declared that its App Store has stopped roughly 3.9 million credit cards that had been stolen from being used to make payments, blocked over $2.09 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions in 2022, and barred 7,14,000 accounts from making purchases ever again.

