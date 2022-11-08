Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13 users report display freeze, green screen after updating to iOS 16

In the latest development, it has been reported that some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 users are facing the green screen and display freeze issues. The iOS 16 bug has not only affected the latest iPhone 14 series, but it has also affected iPhone 13 users.

A report claims that owners of the iPhone 13 have also been impacted by the iOS 16 problem, in addition to the most recent iPhone 14 series. The customers appear to be dealing with an issue that causes the smartphone to entirely cease functioning due to the screen freezing.

After the iOS 16.1 upgrade, customers of the iPhone 14 Pro began to experience this problem. A number of iPhone 14 Pro users have taken to social media to voice their concerns and showcase the issue. Users have posted videos of their phones frozen in the freezing bug. According to a YouTube video, the Spotlight Search menu on the iPhone 14 Pro frequently freezes. You can see in the video that the user was attempting to return to the home screen, but it was proving unsuccessful. In addition, owners of the iPhone 13 apparently experience a green display problem in which the entire screen becomes green.

Following the iOS 16 upgrade, the green display problem also surfaced on the iPhone 13. Restarting the phone does not fix the problem, and the green screen is meaningless. You may obtain a new display for your phone if it still has a warranty. Users must endure the discomfort until Apple releases the next iOS 16.2 update, which appears to include a cure for these vulnerabilities.

