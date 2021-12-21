  • Facebook
    iPhone 14 to come up with 48-megapixel camera, support 8K video recording? Details inside

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 3:58 PM IST
    Apple plans to incorporate a 48MP camera lens in the next iPhone, followed by a periscope lens in 2023, according to various reports. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone camera enhancements over the next two years would help Taiwanese maker Largan Precision increase its market share, sales, and profit, according to MacRumors. According to Kuo, the 48-megapixel camera will be confined to iPhone 14 Pro versions and support 8K video recording, up from 4K now. 8K movies would be appropriate for viewing on Apple's AR/VR headset, which is expected to be released next year.

    Also Read | Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India? Details inside

    In addition, Apple may include a periscope lens in at least one iPhone 15 model. This will allow for far improved optical zoom. Periscope lenses have grown popular among luxury Android phones to provide higher optical magnification while preserving a small size suitable for smartphones. The next flagship series, the iPhone 14, will have up to 2 TB of storage. Apple will use QLC flash storage for next year's iPhone, increasing capacity to 2 TB owing to improved storage technologies. The future iPhone will likely run iOS 16 and include a 3,815mAh battery with fast-charging functionality.

    Apple iPhones have long been regarded as providing one of the greatest phone photography experiences. The newer iPhone 13 Pro models, for example, include a 'cinematic mode,' which seeks to reproduce the "rack focus" approach. It essentially allows users to shift their attention from one issue to another smoothly. In other Apple-related news, the company is rumoured to be starting production of the Apple iPhone 13 in India. It plans to commence commercial production of the standard iPhone 13 model in the country by February 2022, for both the domestic and export markets.

    Also Read | Want to fix your iPhone? Apple announces new self-service repair program

