Apple is rumored to be adding a portrait lens alongside the existing landscape lens to the iPad Pro's selfie camera. This change aims to address user complaints about the current side-mounted camera's inconvenience for video chats in portrait mode.

Apple brought a lot of much-awaited changes to the iPad lineup with the M4 iPad Pro. If a recent story by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg is accurate, there will be more good news for Apple fans to be excited about with the forthcoming tablet. According to reports, Apple plans to significantly alter the iPad Pro's selfie camera this year. Along with the current landscape lens, the Cupertino-based tech titan may be adding a second portrait sensor to the most recent iPad Pro.

Why Apple Might Be Introducing This Change?

You might wonder why Apple could be thinking about making this adjustment. When the tech giant chose to move the iPad's selfie camera from the top to the side, several customers weren't very thrilled since it made it hard for those who used the gadget for FaceTime in portrait mode or for video chats.

Apple wouldn't want to go back this year since it only made the move last year, and by including a portrait lens in addition to the landscape one, it could be able to appease all sides of the selfie camera controversy.

Not a lot is known about the M5 iPad Pro apart from the fact that it is likely to be powered by the latest silicon from Apple. Since the first MacBooks with the M5 chipset are probably going to be released in the first half of 2026, the iPad Pro may really be the first Apple product to use the processor.

About iPad Pro Production & Future Lineup

The iPad Pro with the M5 processor may go into mass production in the first half of 2025, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's predictions from the previous year. Since Apple has a history of updating its iPad Pro models around every 18 months, the newer versions are probably going to be released in September or October of this year. The iPad Pro, which was first released in May 2024, was powered by an M4 processor.

The tech giant is anticipated to introduce the iPhone 17 series, which will have four models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, at its yearly iPhone launch event in September.