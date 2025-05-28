After 15 years, WhatsApp has released a native app for iPad. The app supports end-to-end encryption, syncs across devices, and is compatible with Stage Manager, Apple Pencil, and Magic Keyboard.

Finally responding to user requests, WhatsApp has released a specific iPad app. Yes, this isn't a smartphone app that has been adapted for the big screen or a web version. This is a fully functional iPad app that offers all the well-liked features that millions of people have been enjoying on their smartphones.

The majority of people will be happy that it is now available through official channels, but WhatsApp is unlikely to explain why it has taken so long—15 years, to be exact—for an iPad native app to be released. The WhatsApp iPad app is now available on the App Store, and you can download it and sign in with your WhatsApp account to access all of your chats, media files, and more on the large tablet.

What can you expect from it?

The most important component of WhatsApp on any device is that chats, media files, and calls are encrypted from beginning to end, which will also be supported by the iPad app.

You may also sync your data and messages using the Linked Devices feature, which now includes support for iPads. "Multi-device technology to keep everything in sync across your iPhone, Mac and other devices while protecting your personal messages, calls and media with end-to-end encryption," WhatsApp writes on its blog.

Not only that, but iPads with the M-series processor that were introduced in recent years come with the Stage Manager function, which has been tuned to work with texting. The site also says, "So you can research options for a group trip while on a call together, or send messages while browsing the web."

More significantly, the iPad version of WhatsApp will work with both the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Features like conversation lock are accessible in the settings and may be activated if necessary.

Indeed, WhatsApp for the iPad allows you to share your screen, use the front and rear cameras, and make voice and video chats with up to 32 people. Meta AI capabilities and support for the iPad version were not mentioned, although they might be added later.

With the latest iOS 18 improvements, the messaging app for iPhones is getting more helpful. The latest iOS 18.2 update, which increases WhatsApp's usefulness for iPhone users, gave its users a substantial boost. With this update, WhatsApp may now be set as the iPhone's default calling app for those that qualify. In some situations, you may modify the iPhone's audio and video call settings from the settings.