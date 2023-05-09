Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pixel 7a to launch on May 10 at Google I/O 2023; Here's how you can watch it LIVE

    Google I/O 2023: The event will begin at 10:30 pm IST on May 10 and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe. Google Pixel 7a is believed to come with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. 

    First Published May 9, 2023, 6:58 PM IST

    At the annual Google I/O 2023 event on May 10, the Google Pixel 7a will finally make its premiere. The Google Pixel 7a replaces the Google Pixel 6a and will be available alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Google Pixel 7a has been the subject of various leaks and rumours over the past few months, and the tech giant will tomorrow clarify all of the information. The Pixel 7a, like previous Google "a" phones, has a similar look to the flagship model but has far more modest specifications.

    Aside from the Google Pixel 7a, the firm will make a number of other significant announcements at Google I/O 2023, including Android, the Google Pixel Fold, and others. The Google I/O 2023 event will begin tomorrow at 10:30 p.m. IST and will be livestreamed for fans all around the world. You can witness the Google Pixel 7a debut in real time right here.

    Additionally, users can stay up-to-date by signing up for the latest updates at io.google.com.

    According to reports, the Google Pixel 7a would have a 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. According to reports, it shares the same Tensor G2 processor as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The phone is anticipated to include two back cameras, one with a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor and the other with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The smartphone may still include an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

    Snow, Sea, and Coral are the three colour options for the Google Pixel 7a. It is thought to have a 4,410mAh battery inside. Additionally, wireless charging and IP67 water resistance will be added to the smartphone.

    The Pixel Fold, Google's first foldable smartphone, will soon be available. It could be equipped with a Tensor G2 chipset, a 7.69-inch internal display, and a 5.79-inch external display. Google could also announce a new “sky-blue” colour of the Pixel Buds A Series and new Nest products.

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 6:58 PM IST
