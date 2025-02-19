Apple's February 19 event: When and where to watch it LIVE? What to expect?

Apple's first event of 2025 is scheduled for February 19th, and rumors suggest the iPhone SE 4 might be unveiled. This could be the biggest update to the SE series yet, potentially featuring the A18 chipset, Face ID, and a redesigned form factor.

Apple February 19 event: When and where to watch it LIVE? What to expect? gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 10:25 AM IST

Apple is hosting its first event of 2025 this week and we might see the new iPhone SE 4 unveiled in front of the world. Although the Apple has not disclosed what would be on display during the event, Tim Cook's teaser and previous rumors and leaks point to just one possibility. On the day of debut, Apple is probably going to play a pre-recorded film and provide information about the device. This may mark the first time Apple has held a significant launch event in February, which is unusual for the company.

Apple's February 19 event: When and where to watch it live?

The firm's YouTube account will broadcast live from Apple's event on February 19, and from 10:30 PM IST, we may anticipate some updates from the company on social media.

Also Read | Apple's big event on February 19: iPhone SE, MacBook and iPad updates EXPECTED?

Apple's February 19 event: What can you expect?

As previously said, the iPhone SE 4 has many people thrilled, and it makes sense why. Ultimately, this could be the SE series' largest update. With the help of the A18 chipset, the iPhone SE 4 will have AI capabilities. Because of the significant design change, the first iPhone SE model may also come with Face ID instead of the recognizable Touch ID for security. According to rumors, the next iPhone SE will only feature one rear camera, which may still be competitive with certain high-end Android phones. To stay within the pocketable range, the gadget could have a smaller battery and enable slower charging speeds.

Also Read | iPhone SE 4 to release on February 19? From expected price to features; here's what we know

All of these upgrades, together with the fact that many people believe the iPhone SE 4 will retail for about $500 (about Rs 50,000), would undoubtedly make it a popular choice among consumers and have Android businesses concerned about their future.

