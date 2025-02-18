Apple's big event on February 19: iPhone SE, MacBook and iPad updates EXPECTED?

Apple's February 19 event is expected to unveil a redesigned iPhone SE, potentially featuring a larger display, A18 chip, and USB-C port. Updates to the MacBook Air and iPad Air are also anticipated, along with a possible new smart home hub.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 5:50 PM IST

Apple is poised to unveil new products at its event on February 19, with expectations high for a redesigned iPhone SE. Tim Cook, the CEO, hinted to this unveiling, which is the first significant update to Apple's low-cost iPhone in a number of years. Apple has not formally released information, but rumors and leaks point to important changes. It is expected that the new iPhone SE will have a more contemporary appearance than its antiquated predecessor.

The new A18 chip, a USB-C port in place of the Lightning connection, a bigger display of about 6.1 inches, and the elimination of the Home button in favor of Face ID are some possible features. It may also include an Action button like the iPhone 15 Pro and a single back camera. Apple may call it the iPhone 16E to better line it with the iPhone 16 series, according to certain rumors.

What else is predicted for February 19 event?

Updates to the MacBook Air and iPad Air are also predicted, but the iPhone SE is likely to be the main attraction. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims that both gadgets need to be updated, since certain Apple Stores are already running low on inventory. The iPad Air may get an upgrade with the M3 chip, while the MacBook Air may get the new M4 chip. Additionally, Apple is developing a new low-end iPad that may use an A16 Bionic or A17 Pro processor. However, it remains uncertain whether these will be announced at the event.

A new smart home hub that may compete with the Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show is another possible reveal. According to reports, it could look like a HomePod with a screen. It has an A18 chip, a 6- or 7-inch touchscreen, and compatibility for Apple Intelligence. This gadget may be used as a FaceTime calling hub and a control center for smart home appliances. If made public, it may herald Apple's foray into the smart home space.

As the countdown to Apple’s February 19 event continues, anticipation builds for a major iPhone SE update, along with potential new Mac and iPad models. There is also the possibility of a sneak peek into Apple’s smart home ambitions. 

