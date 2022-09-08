After iPhone 14 series launch, Apple may discontinue many iPhone models; Check list

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    While Apple’s September 7th “Far Out” event brought us the new iPhone 14, it also spelled the end for some earlier models. From now on, Apple will only sell 5G-capable phones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, and the second-generation iPhone SE (2022).

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

    Apple launched its latest flagship iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 pro on the 7th of September 2022.  As usual, after releasing their latest devices, Apple discontinued a number of the most popular iPhone models. After the release of the Apple iPhone 14, the following list of iPhones may be discontinued by Apple.

    iPhone 11 series

    The tech juggernaut ended production of the Apple iPhone 11 series with the introduction of the Apple iPhone 14 range. For those who don't know, the Apple iPhone 11 was one of the most well-liked iPhone variations and the world's best-selling smartphone in 2020.

    iPhone 12 Mini

    The 'Mini' model from the iPhone 14 series was discontinued by Apple because, according to reports, it didn't generate the buzz that the firm had hoped for. the introduction of the 14th-generation Apple iPhone. For those who don't know, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini was the company's first Mini model to be released.

    Also Read | iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus launched with satellite SOS connectivity; price starts from $799

    iPhone13 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

    The company may also discontinue the ‘Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 13 lineup because the ‘non-Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 14 series are powered by the same A15 Bionic chip. The company also killed the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models as the new iPhones don’t have a huge price difference from the current models.

    The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,39,900. This is Rs 10,000 more than what iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max cost at launch.  Apple retired the iPhone XR last year. This year it’s the iPhone 11. This means the iPhone 12 is now the cheapest entry-point option if you’re looking to buy a modern-day iPhone. There is no iPhone 12 Mini either. The iPhone 12 starts at Rs 59,900.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro with 48 MP main camera launched at $999, iPhone 14 Pro Max available for $1099

    At its Far Out 2022 event on September 7, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 replaces the small as the most cost-effective model in the lineup. The 6.1-inch screen is similar to the iPhone 13's. The iPhone 14 Plus sees Apple returning to its “plus” shenanigans again after many years. It has a 6.7-inch display, same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

