AFib History available for Apple Watch users in India; Know how to set it up

The Health app on the iPhone will show AFib History estimates in percentage. A lower percentage means your heart was in AFib less often, while a higher percentage means more often.

Apple is expanding its AFib History feature for Apple Watch users in India. This capability, which was initially released with watchOS 9 last year after receiving permission from the US Food and Drug Administration, is now accessible in India. Many people who have been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (AFib), a kind of abnormal heart rhythm, may find use for the AFib History feature. AFib is a chronic illness that is susceptible to changes in nutrition, exercise, sleep, and medical care. The AFib History tool can help doctors monitor users' health during routine checkups by collecting health parameters.

AFib History works with Apple Watch Series 4 and later for users on watchOS 9. Users using watches in India must also make sure their iPhones are running iOS 16. According to Apple's support website, AFib History is only available to those who have been diagnosed with the ailment and are above the age of 22. It is always preferable to see a doctor if consumers are experiencing any pain.

AFib is a type of irregular heart rhythm where the upper chambers of the heart beat out of sync with the lower chambers. Rapid heartbeat, palpitations, exhaustion, or shortness of breath are typical symptoms. However, some people with AFib could not have any symptoms at all. Therefore, wearing a device that can track AFib and store history can serve as a valuable reference point for monitoring and managing the condition.

How to set up AFib History?

-Update your Apple Watch and iPhone to the most recent versions of watchOS and iOS, respectively.

-Open the Health app on your iPhone.

– Click Browse, then click Heart.

- Tap AFib History.

-Tap Get Started after selecting Set Up.

-Enter your birthdate.

-Click Yes to confirm that a doctor has diagnosed you with AFib, then touch Continue.

-Tap Continue to learn more about AFib History, the results, and life factors.

-Tap Done.

