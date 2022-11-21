Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch update: With watchOS 9 update, users get power-saving mode & long battery life

    Apple Watch users who are eligible for the watchOS 9 version are getting an update this week, which brings the new power-saving mode for users.  WatchOS 9 update details were first shared at the WWDC 2022 earlier this year, and now Watch users can enable it on their wearable.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

    Users of the Apple Watch typically get a day's worth of battery life, but thanks to a new feature included in the watchOS 9 update, they may now extend that battery life. Apple Watch customers who qualify for the watchOS 9 upgrade are reportedly receiving an update this week that includes the new power-saving mode. Users of the Apple Watch can manually activate this function to maximise its capabilities whenever necessary.

    Additionally, Apple has modified the software so that it may turn on automatically when the battery level drops below 10% and switch off when the Watch has more than 80% battery life. By accessing Control Centre on the Apple Watch or Settings on your iPhone, you may manually activate the new mode.

    So how does the Apple Watch handle the increased battery load? The functionality has been adjusted by the business to disable important capabilities including Always-on-Display, heart rate monitor alerts, blood oxygen monitoring, and exercise reminders.

    Apple further states that the Wi-Fi and cellular networks on the Watch will be deactivated if it is not connected to an iPhone nearby. The firm has not stated how big of an impact power-saving mode would have on the Watch's total lifespan, but based on the functionalities that are being deactivated, we believe you may easily obtain an additional hour or two of battery life. Additionally, it is anticipated that the mode will make the interface seem a little clunky and that the Watch's animation won't be as smooth as normal.

