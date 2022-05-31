Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 reasons why you should buy Jio game controller

    The wireless gaming controller supports Bluetooth, has minimal latency for a superb gaming experience, and has a rechargeable battery life. It is intended to interact with a variety of devices, including the Jio set-top-box, and has triggers that let you to control various gameplay activities.

    New Delhi, First Published May 31, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

    This week, Jio debuted its Game Controller in India. The wireless gaming controller supports Bluetooth, has minimal latency for a superb gaming experience, and has a rechargeable battery life. It is intended to interact with a variety of devices, including the Jio set-top-box, and has triggers that let you to control various gameplay activities.

    Price: Jio Game Controller costs Rs 3,499 in India and is available for purchase today on the Jio website. It is available in a single matte black colour. Jio assures that the items will be delivered within 3 to 5 business days.

    Design and weight: Jio Game Controller resembles any other gaming controller on the market. It has a sleek design with a matte finish that gives it a tough appearance. The gadget weights 200 grammes, making it a lightweight controller for extended periods of use.

    Playing Buttons and more: The controller has a 20-button control layout that includes action buttons, a TV key, a Jio Button, a shoulder key, directional buttons, and other features. All of these controls allow you to have the finest gaming experience possible on tablets or even on the large screen. It also has haptic control functionality, which makes it easy to move between different game titles.

    Supports wireless communication: Jio Game Controller supports wireless communication through Bluetooth 4.1, with a range of up to 10 metres. The controller may be charged through the built-in microUSB connector.

    Battery life: The controller features an internal battery that may last up to 8 hours and is rechargeable after the energy runs out. According to Jio, the controller is compatible with Android tablets, Android TVs, and the Jio set-top box.

    With so many game controller alternatives on the market, Jio hopes to compete with a slew of gaming businesses with this gadget.

    Last Updated May 31, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
