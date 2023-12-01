Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    3 reasons why you should wait for Redmi 13C

    The Redmi 13C series is expected to launch in India next week. Redmi 13C 5G is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. The Redmi 13C series price is expected to stay under Rs 15,000.
     

    The Redmi 13C smartphone series is set to launch next week, and going by the official teasers posted by the company, there's a lot to be excited about the upcoming budget smartphones. The Redmi 13C series is destined to make a big impact in the low-cost smartphone market thanks to its anticipated 5G and 4G variants, eye-catching new colour options, powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset on the 5G version, and a 50MP dual back camera configuration.

    Faster processor

    The Redmi 13C 5G is confirmed to be powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, which is the same chipset that also powers the Realme 11x and Realme 11 5G, the price of the latter one currently starting at Rs 16,999.  According to rumours, this is highly unlikely, and the phone will most likely be priced at under Rs 15,000. That said, one can expect this processor to ensure a smooth and responsive user experience on the Redmi 13C 5G.

    Superb camera

    The Redmi 13C will have a 50MP dual camera arrangement, as verified by another official teaser. The Redmi 13C 5G may have the same or even better camera system. After testing the Redmi 12 5G recently, the camera performance isn't really impressive.

    Amazing colours

    According to rumours, the Redmi 13C will be available in a wide range of eye-catching colour options, enabling customers to express their own style depending on their preferred colour scheme. Redmi's official website offers two gradient finish options: Stardust Black and Star Shine Green. Depending on your preference for either black or green, the Redmi 13C should come in a colour that looks well on you.

    This smartphone will provide users with the features they need for everyday tasks.

