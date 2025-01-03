Victor Osimhen replacement for Marcus Rashford in potential swap deal between Manchester United and Napoli

Manchester United is set to offload Marcus Rashford, with Napoli emerging as a potential destination, amidst speculation of a swap deal involving Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen replacement for Marcus Rashford in potential swap deal between Manchester United and Napoli
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 5:45 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 5:45 PM IST

As the transfer market window prepares to open, Manchester United is gearing up for a major overhaul. The Red Devils are reportedly looking to offload Marcus Rashford, with Napoli emerging as a potential destination.

According to The Sun, Napoli coach Antonio Conte is keen on signing Rashford, who has expressed his desire to leave United. However, Conte has no plans to bring Victor Osimhen back into the squad, despite his impressive form on loan at Galatasaray. This development has sparked speculation about a potential swap deal involving Osimhen.

Manchester United's need for a striker is pressing, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling to find their footing as lone strikers. A move to Napoli would see Rashford reunite with former United teammates Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku. McTominay has been impressive since joining Napoli, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Manchester United is exploring both permanent and loan exit options for Rashford, with the club's need to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rule (PSR) a key consideration. If a loan move is pursued, United would likely seek suitors willing to pay a loan fee and cover a significant portion of Rashford's wages.

Rashford's desire to leave United stems from his apparent disconnect with manager Amorim, despite his claims of wanting to depart on good terms. Initial offers from Saudi Arabia were lucrative, with a contract proposal that would have more than doubled his weekly wages. However, Rashford is hesitant to move to the Middle East.

