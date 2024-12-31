Salah to Lewandowski: Top 10 goal contributors across Europe’s major leagues in 2024

These 10 players have cemented their status as the most prolific goal contributors in European football in 2024, and their performances will undoubtedly be crucial in shaping the outcome of the 2024-25 season.

 

 

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 4:05 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

As the year comes to a close, the top European leagues have witnessed exceptional performances from some of the world's most talented footballers. Here's a rundown of the top 10 goal contributors across Europe's top five leagues in 2024.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mohamed Salah is one of the only two players to achieve 50 or more goal contributions in 2024. Salah's impressive start to the 2024-25 season saw him rack up 37 more goal contributions for Liverpool over the last five months.

article_image3

Harry Kane is the only player other than Salah to achieve 50 or more goal contributions in 2024 and he is enjoying life at Bayern Munich.

article_image4

Kylian Mbappe narrowly missed joining Salah and Kane in the 50-club, finishing the year with 49 goal contributions. The French forward was joined by Jonathan David as the only two Ligue 1 representatives in the top 10.

article_image5

La Liga dominated the list with four players, including Vinícius Júnior and Robert Lewandowski, who finished the year level on goals. Lewandowski's 23 goals this season propelled him into the top 10, while his Barcelona teammate Raphinha earned a spot with 25 goal contributions under Hansi Flick.

article_image6

The Premier League was also well-represented, with Cole Palmer and Erling Haaland featuring in the top 10. Palmer's consistent performances saw him finish the 2023-24 season with the most goal contributions in the Premier League, while Haaland's goalscoring prowess earned him a spot in the elite group.

article_image7

Omar Marmoush rounded out the list as the second Bundesliga player, with his impressive displays for Eintracht Frankfurt catapulting him into the top 10.

