Real Madrid close to signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, deal 90% done

Trent Alexander-Arnold may leave Liverpool at season's end after declining a new contract, with Real Madrid nearing a pre-contract agreement, reportedly 90% done, to sign the England international on a free transfer.

First Published Dec 30, 2024, 5:52 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 5:52 PM IST

A series of events has unfolded in recent days, casting uncertainty over Trent Alexander-Arnold's future at Liverpool. The England international has reportedly told the club of his intention not to sign a new contract, paving the way for a potential departure when his current deal expires at the end of the season.

Real Madrid has emerged as the frontrunner to secure Alexander-Arnold's services, with the Spanish giants already making overtures to finalize a pre-contract agreement. According to Diario AS, the deal is "90% done," with Real Madrid exuding confidence in their ability to wrap up the signing in January.

The prospect of Alexander-Arnold joining forces with fellow Englishman Jude Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabeu is a tantalizing one. Should Real Madrid succeed in securing the right-back's signature, it would represent a major coup for the club, as they would be acquiring arguably the world's best right-back on a free transfer.

While Liverpool fans could lose a prized asset, Madridistas are eagerly anticipating the arrival of a world-class talent to bolster their squad.

