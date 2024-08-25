La Liga 2024-25: Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski on target as Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lamine Yamal drew the first blood with a stunning left-footed curler from outside the box, while Lewandowski struck the woodwork twice before finally scoring the winner 15 minutes from time. 

    Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski found the back of the net either side of Oihan Sancet's equaliser from the penalty spot to give Barcelona a 2-1 La Liga win at Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday (August 24). The victory helped Hansi Flick's men to move to second spot in the Spanish top flight standings having taken a maximum of six points from two outings. 

    Barcelona started brightly as Ferran Torres recorded the first shot on target inside the opening ten minutes after cutting in from the left. Nine minutes later, Pedri's beautiful overhead pass found Raphina inside the box, but the Brazilian's improvised acrobatic effort went straight to the Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Alex Padilla. 

    Mid-way through the first-half, Pandilla came off his line to clear Pedri's free-kick, but Yamal collected the ball outside the box, cut inside from the right and curled the ball into the far bottom corner. It was the 17-year-old's first goal for Barca this season. The home side continued to push forward as Yamal released Lewandowski on goal, but the Poland international's effort from a tight angle hit the woodwork. 

    Athletic Bilbao got themselves on level terms in the 42nd minute when they were awarded a penalty after Pau Cubarsi felled Alex Berenguer inside the box. Referee pointed to the spot after VAR intervention. Sancet stepped up, sent Marc Andre ter Stegen the wrong way and fired into the roof of the net. 

    In the 56th-minute, Raphinha's free-kick from the left found an unmarked Lewandowski at the far post, but the 36-year-old's header struck the post before being collected by Pandilla. Seven minutes later, Raphina put in a brilliant cross from the left flank, but once again Lewandowski failed to find the back of the net as his powerful first-time volley was saved by Pandilla. 

    However, with 15 minutes remaining, Lewandowski finally scored the winner. Pedri's low cross was parried away by Pandilla and the Polish striker pounced on the loose ball to slot home from 12 yards out. It was the former Bayern Munich man's third goal of the season, having scored a brace in Barca's 2-1 win at Valencia last week. 

    Barcelona showed plenty of character to secure all three points and they will now travel to Ryo Vallecano on Tuesday. Meanwhile Athletic Club will play host to Valencia in the mid-week. 

