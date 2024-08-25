Serie A 2024-25: Matteo Darmian and Hakan Calhanoglu help Inter Milan beat Lecce 2-0

Inter Milan secured a comprehensive 2-0 Serie A win over Lecce on Saturday thanks to one goal each from Mateo Darmian and Hakan Calhanoglu. After sharing the spoils away to Genoa in their opening fixture of the season, Inter were desperate to secure all three points in front of their own supporters at San Siro. The victory helped the reigning champions to climb to the top of the Italian top flight standings.

Inter took the lead inside the opening five minutes after Mehdi Taremi's header from Federico Dimarco's cross fell to Darmian and the Italian made no mistake as he reacted swiftly to head home from close range. Eight minutes later, Dimarco made a darting run down the left flank before testing the visiting goalkeeper Wladimirco Falcone with a teasing cross. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old gloveman parried the ball straight into Nicolo Barella inside the box, but the Italian midfielder's shot was blocked by centre-back Federico Baschirotto.

Early in the second half, Barella played a nice little overhead ball to find the run of Marcus Thuram, but the Frenchman's first-time effort went wide. Nerazzurri kept pushing for the second goal and deservedly got it in the 70th-minute. Referee awarded a penalty after Thuram was brought down inside the box by Kialonda Gasper. Calhanoglu stepped up, sent Falcone the wrong way and blasted home into the bottom corner.

Inter's performance against Lecce was a stark contrast to their lacklustre display in their opening game versus Genoa. The team displayed great energy and character to dominate the proceedings at San Siro. The defending champions will continue their campaign next weekend against Europa League champions Atalanta, who play Torino on Sunday.

