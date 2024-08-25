Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Serie A 2024-25: Matteo Darmian and Hakan Calhanoglu help Inter Milan beat Lecce 2-0

    Matteo Darmian headed home from close range inside the opening five minutes, before Hakan Calhanoglu doubled Inter Milan's lead from the penalty spot in the 70th-minute.  

    football Serie A 2024-25: Matteo Darmian and Hakan Calhanoglu help Inter Milan beat Lecce 2-0 scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 10:24 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    Inter Milan secured a comprehensive 2-0 Serie A win over Lecce on Saturday thanks to one goal each from Mateo Darmian and Hakan Calhanoglu. After sharing the spoils away to Genoa in their opening fixture of the season, Inter were desperate to secure all three points in front of their own supporters at San Siro. The victory helped the reigning champions to climb to the top of the Italian top flight standings. 

    Also read:  EPL 2024-25: Trossard, Partey & Raya shine as Arsenal secure 2-0 win over last season's nemesis Aston Villa

    Inter took the lead inside the opening five minutes after Mehdi Taremi's header from Federico Dimarco's cross fell to Darmian and the Italian made no mistake as he reacted swiftly to head home from close range. Eight minutes later, Dimarco made a darting run down the left flank before testing the visiting goalkeeper Wladimirco Falcone with a teasing cross. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old gloveman parried the ball straight into Nicolo Barella inside the box, but the Italian midfielder's shot was blocked by centre-back Federico Baschirotto. 

    Early in the second half, Barella played a nice little overhead ball to find the run of Marcus Thuram, but the Frenchman's first-time effort went wide. Nerazzurri kept pushing for the second goal and deservedly got it in the 70th-minute. Referee awarded a penalty after Thuram was brought down inside the box by Kialonda Gasper. Calhanoglu stepped up, sent Falcone the wrong way and blasted home into the bottom corner. 

    Inter's performance against Lecce was a stark contrast to their lacklustre display in their opening game versus Genoa. The team displayed great energy and character to dominate the proceedings at San Siro. The defending champions will continue their campaign next weekend against Europa League champions Atalanta, who play Torino on Sunday.  

    Also read:  La Liga 2024-25: Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski on target as Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football La Liga 2024-25: Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski on target as Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski on target as Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1

    football Amad Diallo overcomes death of stepmother to score Manchester United's opener at Brighton scr

    Amad Diallo overcomes death of stepmother to score Manchester United's equaliser at Brighton

    football Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Summer signing Dani Olmo included in Barca's squad after registration fiasco scr

    Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Summer signing Dani Olmo included in Barca's squad despite registration fiasco

    football Sergi Roberto transfer: Ex-Barcelona captain joins Serie A side Como scr

    Sergi Roberto transfer: Ex-Barcelona captain joins Serie A side Como

    football Laxmikant Kattimani reunites with coach Manolo Marquez at FC Goa scr

    Laxmikant Kattimani reunites with coach Manolo Marquez at FC Goa

    Recent Stories

    Ranjith steps down as Chairman of Kerala Film Academy after misbehavior accusations by Bengali actress dmn

    Ranjith steps down as Chairman of Kerala Film Academy after misbehavior accusations by Bengali actress

    People will complain about...', John Abraham opens up on Vedaa's poor box-office collection; Read on ATG

    'People will complain about...', John Abraham opens up on Vedaa's poor box-office collection; Read on

    Taj Mahal to Petra: 7 New Wonders of the World ATG

    Taj Mahal to Petra: 7 New Wonders of the World

    Israel carries out airstrikes on Lebanon; Hezbollah retaliates with over 320 rockets & drones (WATCH) vkp

    Hezbollah claims 320 rockets launched on 11 Israeli sites in '1st phase' of attack after IDF airstrike (WATCH)

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 25: Price of 22k RISES this much ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 25: Price of 22k RISES this much

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon