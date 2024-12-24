Hansi Flick approves potential swap deal between Ansu Fati and Marcus Rashford

FC Barcelona and Manchester United discuss swap deal involving Ansu Fati and Marcus Rashford, with Barcelona manager Hansi Flick approving the potential transfer, which could revive both players' careers.

A potential swap deal between FC Barcelona's Ansu Fati and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has been given the green light by Barcelona manager Hansi Flick. This deal, which would see Rashford join Barcelona and Fati move to Manchester United, has been discussed by the two clubs and name of Frenkie De Jong also came up.

Also, reports from Spain via football365 suggest that the 'Red Devils' might look for a player in exchange for Rashford.

Rashford has recently found himself out of favor at Manchester United, with manager Ruben Amorim citing his lack of effort in training as the reason for his omission from the squad. The 27-year-old English forward has expressed his desire for a new challenge, and a move to Barcelona could provide him with the opportunity to revive his career.

Fati, on the other hand, has failed to live up to expectations at Barcelona, struggling with injuries and poor form. The Spanish forward has only played seven games this season, failing to register a goal or an assist. A change of scenery could be beneficial for Fati, who needs to regain his confidence and show his potential.

While Manchester United are interested in offloading Rashford, their interest in Fati is unclear. The club has historically been attracted to the player, but his recent performances have diminished his reputation in the football world. During his loan spell at Brighton and Hove Albion last season, Fati scored only four goals in 30 appearances.

Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, is reportedly working on the swap deal, which has the approval of manager Hansi Flick. The deal could provide a fresh start for both players, and potentially benefit both clubs but it is unclear whether the deal will go through.

Latest Videos