World Cup qualifier: Eder Militao out of Brazil's clash against Chile, Peru due to injury

Although the defender made a cameo appearance as a substitute in Real Madrid's recent 2-0 La Liga-win against Villarreal, further medical examinations have confirmed that Militao will not be able to take part in the crucial qualifiers.

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao will miss Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru this month due to thigh injury, the Brazilian FA (CBF) said. The 26-year-old also missed last months international fixtures due to a leg injury.

“He underwent tests this Sunday... which revealed a minor muscle injury in his left thigh that will prevent him from playing,” the CBF said in a statement.

In light of his enforced withdrawal from the squad, Flamengo's Fabricio Bruno has been drafted in to replace him. Militao's injury could be a big blow for Selecao as they have already lost central defender Gleison Bremer due to ACL injury couple of days ago.

Bruno has been a solid performer for Flamengo over the years, but the 28-year-old has only two international caps to his name. Both his appearances for the national team came earlier this year, against England and Spain, in friendlies.

Militao, on the other hand, has been a regular in the Brazil squad, with 35 international caps to his name, since making his debut back in 2018. The centre-back started eight of the nine league games for Los Blancos this season and also scored in the 1-1 away-draw against Atletico Madrid in the top flight on September 30 (local time)

Brazil are currently occupying fifth spot in the South American World Cup qualification table, having collected ten points from eight games, eight points adrift of leaders Argentina. Selecao have won jus three games in the qualifiers so far and their last triumph came against Ecuador on September 6 (local time). However, three days later, the five-time world champions suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat away to Paraguay.

