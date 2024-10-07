Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Cup qualifier: Eder Militao out of Brazil's clash against Chile, Peru due to injury

    Although the defender made a cameo appearance as a substitute in Real Madrid's recent 2-0 La Liga-win against Villarreal, further medical examinations have confirmed that Militao will not be able to take part in the crucial qualifiers. 

    football World Cup qualifier: Eder Militao out of Brazil's clash against Chile, Peru due to injury scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 4:34 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    Real Madrid defender Eder Militao will miss Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru this month due to thigh injury, the Brazilian FA (CBF) said. The 26-year-old also missed last months international fixtures due to a leg injury. 

    Also read:  War-like situation in Middle East forces Mohun Bagan to pull out from AFC Champions League 2

    Although the defender made a cameo appearance as a substitute in Real Madrid's recent 2-0 La Liga-win against Villarreal, further medical examinations have confirmed that Militao will not be able to take part in the crucial qualifiers. 

    “He underwent tests this Sunday... which revealed a minor muscle injury in his left thigh that will prevent him from playing,” the CBF said in a statement.

    In light of his enforced withdrawal from the squad, Flamengo's Fabricio Bruno has been drafted in to replace him. Militao's injury could be a big blow for Selecao as they have already lost central defender Gleison Bremer due to ACL injury couple of days ago. 

    Bruno has been a solid performer for Flamengo over the years, but the 28-year-old has only two international caps to his name. Both his appearances for the national team came earlier this year, against England and Spain, in friendlies. 

    Militao, on the other hand, has been a regular in the Brazil squad, with 35 international caps to his name, since making his debut back in 2018. The centre-back started eight of the nine league games for Los Blancos this season and also scored in the 1-1 away-draw against Atletico Madrid in the top flight on September 30 (local time)

    Brazil are currently occupying fifth spot in the South American World Cup qualification table, having collected ten points from eight games, eight points adrift of leaders Argentina. Selecao have won jus three games in the qualifiers so far and their last triumph came against Ecuador on September 6 (local time). However, three days later, the five-time world champions suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat away to Paraguay. 

    Also read: Serie A 2024-25: David de Gea's double penalty save inspires Fiorentina win 2-1 against AC Milan

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football War-like situation in Middle East forces Mohun Bagan to pull out from AFC Champions League 2 scr

    War-like situation in Middle East forces Mohun Bagan to pull out from AFC Champions League 2

    football India vs Vietnam: Manolo Marquez announces 23-member squad for international friendly scr

    India vs Vietnam: Manolo Marquez announces 23-member squad for international friendly

    football Serie A 2024-25: David de Gea's double penalty save inspires Fiorentina win 2-1 over AC Milan scr

    Serie A 2024-25: David de Gea's double penalty save inspires Fiorentina win 2-1 against AC Milan

    La Liga 2024-25: Luka Sucic's late screamer earns Real Sociedad draw against Atletico Madrid

    La Liga 2024-25: Luka Sucic's late screamer earns Sociedad draw against Atletico

    football La Liga 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Barcelona thrash Alaves scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Barcelona thrash Alaves

    Recent Stories

    From IRCTC to IT Returns: A look at how online scams are on a rise gcw

    From IRCTC to IT Returns: A look at how online scams are on a rise

    Viral video vada pav seller claims to earn Rs 2.8 lakh a month netizens react watch gcw

    Viral Video: Vada pav seller claims to earn Rs 2.8 lakh a month; netizens react | WATCH

    3 Qualities That Make a Woman a Superwoman According to Chanakya Niti anr

    Chanakya Niti: 3 Qualities of a Superwoman

    "Maravikale...": New video song from 'Bougainvillea' released ahead of movie's release dmn

    "Maravikale...": New video song from 'Bougainvillea' OUT ahead of movie's release

    Silk vs Organza Sarees: Key differences you should know! NTI

    Silk vs Organza Sarees: Key differences you should know!

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon