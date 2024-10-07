Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    War-like situation in Middle East forces Mohun Bagan to pull out from AFC Champions League 2

    The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed that India's Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) has officially withdrawn from the ongoing AFC Champions League Two 2024/25 competition. The club decided against traveling to Iran to face Tractor FC, because of war-like situation in the middle-east.

    The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed that India's Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) has officially withdrawn from the ongoing AFC Champions League Two 2024/25 competition. The club decided against traveling to Iran to face Tractor FC, because of war-like situation in the middle-east. The continental body confirmed that all the matches played by the Mariners in the tournament would be considered null and void. 

    “In accordance with Article 5.2 of AFC Champions League 2 2024/25 Competition Regulations, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirms that India’s Mohun Bagan Super Giant are considered to have withdrawn from the ACL 2 competition after the club failed to report to Tabriz ... against Tractor FC on October 2, 2024,” the AFC said.

    "Consequently, all matches played by Mohun Bagan SG are cancelled and considered null and void in accordance with Article 5.6 of Competition Regulations. For the avoidance of doubt, no points and goals in the club’s matches shall be taken into consideration when determining the final rankings in Group A pursuant to Article 8.3 of the Competition Regulations.”

    Mohun Bagan were scheduled to play Iran Pro League side Tractor FC on October 2 in a Group A match of the ACL 2, the continent's second tier club competition. However, the Indian Super League club expressed unwillingness to travel to Iran, which had declared a state of mourning following the death of prominent general of the Revolutionary Guard in an Israeli air strike. 

    “The matter will now be referred to the relevant AFC Committee(s) as appropriate for their decision(s),” the AFC said in the statement.

    Mohun Bagan played a goalless draw against FC Ravshan of Tajikistan in their opening match of ACL 2 at home on September 18. 

    The Mariners secured a comprehensive 3-0 ISL-win over city rivals Mohammedan SC at the weekend. The reigning league shield winners are currently occupying fourth spot in the table, having collected seven points from four games. Jose Molina side will next take on arch rivals East Bengal, after the international break, on October 19. 

