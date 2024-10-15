UEFA Nations League: Kolo Muani scores twice as France beat Belgium 2-1

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolo Muani scored either side of Lois Openda's equaliser as France secured all three points in Brussels

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

    Randal Kolo Muani scored twice as France defeated Belgium 2-1 in UEFA Nations League on Monday (local time). The Paris Saint Germain forward opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 35th-minute at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. Although the hosts pulled one back through Lois Openda in the first-half stoppage time, the 25-year-old headed in the winner just after the hour mark. 

    Belgium started the match positively as Leandro Trossard tested French keeper Mike Maignan in the 17th-minute before Openda won a penalty kick couple of minutes later. The RB Leipzig attacker was fouled by William Saliba inside the box. Although the linesman initially raised the flag for off side, the referee pointed to the spot after VAR intervention. But Youri Tielemans skied the spot kick. 

    In response at the other end, Bradley Barcola cut inside from the left and forced a brilliant save from Belgium keeper Koen Casteels. France then won a penalty of their own when Wout Faes handled the ball on the ground. Kolo Muani stepped up and sent Casteels the wrong way before smashing home the 35th-minute opener. 

    Openda equalised for the Red Devils in the first-half stoppage time. The RB Leipzig striker headed home from Timothy Castagne's cross. The goal was initially ruled out for offside but given by VAR. However, the visitors restored their lead in the 62nd-minute. Kolo Muani headed home from Lucas Digne's cross to make the score 2-1. 

    Meanwhile, Les Bleus played the final 14 minutes with a man-less after captain Aurelien Tchouameni was shown a second yellow card for clipping Tielemans just outside the box. Belgium pushed for an equaliser but couldn't find one. 

    France are now sitting second in Group A2, having collected nine points from four games, just a solitary points adrift of leaders Italy and five clear of fifth-placed Belgium. Israel are languishing at the bottom yet to open their account. 

