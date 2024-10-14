8.9 million visits per month! Real Madrid named world's most visited club website for 8th consecutive year

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    According to the digital analytics company SimilarWeb, the 2023-24 season saw an impressive average of 8.9 million visits per month, underlining Real Madrid's enduring global appeal and digital supremacy.

    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 3:46 PM IST

    For the eighth consecutive year, Realmadrid.com has retained its position as the most visited football club website in the world. According to the digital analytics company SimilarWeb, the 2023-24 season saw an impressive average of 8.9 million visits per month, underlining Real Madrid's enduring global appeal and digital supremacy.

    The club's official website, available in nine languages—Spanish, English, French, German, Portuguese, Japanese, Chinese, and Arabic—saw unprecedented engagement. By the end of the season, Realmadrid.com had recorded 68 million unique users, representing a 2% increase over the previous year. Unique users, defined as those who visit the website at least once during the season, showcase Real Madrid's vast international fanbase and digital influence.

    In total, the website registered over 131 million sessions throughout the season, marking an 11% growth compared to the 2022-23 season. With 419 million unique page views, the platform continues to dominate the digital football space, offering rich content that attracts fans from around the world.

    The website's traffic analysis also highlights the youthful nature of its audience. A significant 53.7% of the total traffic comes from fans aged between 18 and 34, underscoring the club's popularity among younger generations. Additionally, mobile devices are the preferred platform for accessing Realmadrid.com, accounting for 78% of total website consumption, a reflection of the growing trend of mobile-first usage across the globe.

    This season marked a significant technological transformation for Realmadrid.com with the launch of its first major redesign since 2014. In partnership with Adobe, the club implemented a comprehensive digital revamp aimed at enhancing website security, stability, and flexibility. The redesign focuses heavily on improving the mobile experience, ensuring that fans of all ages can seamlessly access content from anywhere in the world.

    With the redesign, Real Madrid aims to provide a consistent and engaging user experience for its global fanbase. The emphasis on usability and mobile responsiveness ensures that the platform caters to both tech-savvy younger audiences and long-time supporters, offering content in multiple languages and ensuring smooth navigation across devices.

    This digital revamp reflects Real Madrid’s commitment to maintaining its position as a leader not just on the pitch, but also in the digital world. By continuously improving its online presence and embracing cutting-edge technologies, the club is ensuring that Realmadrid.com remains the go-to platform for millions of fans worldwide.

    The most-visited football club websites in the world:

     

    Club Millions of visitors*
    Real Madrid 8.9
    Liverpool 8.2
    Manchester United 6.9
    Arsenal 6.4
    Bayern Munich 5.4
    Chelsea 4.7
    Manchester City 3.5
    FC Barcelona 3.2
    Paris Saint-Germain 2
    AC Milan 1.7
