    La Liga 2024-25: Vallery Fernandez strikes late as Mallorca beat Real Betis 2-1

    Mallorca came from behind to secure three points away from home. Dani Rodriguez canceled out Giovani Lo Celso's opener before Valery Fernandez scored the winner in the 93rd-minute. 

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 10:08 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

    Valery Fernandez's last-ditch strike helped Mallorca beat Real Betis 2-1 in the La Liga on Monday night (local time). The hosts took the lead through Giovani Lo Celso's early opener, before the visitors responded immediately thanks to Dani Rodriguez's equaliser inside the opening eight minutes. 

    Betis went into the match aiming for a third successive home-win, having defeated the likes of Leganes and Getafe in the league previously. The hosts started positively, taking the lead through Lo Celso's stunning strike in the seventh-minute. The Argentine footballer's left-footed shot from 25 yards out went past visiting goalkeeper Dominik Greif and into the top corner. It was the 28-year-old's second goal from as many appearances this season. 

    However, Mallorca were quick to respond, leveling the score thanks to Rodriguez's strike from inside the box. Cyle Larin did well to control long ball from the back before the setting up Rodriguez to curl home from the left side of the area. At the other end, Greif made a solid save to deny Vitor Roque from close range. 

    Betis nearly took the lead two minutes into the second-half when Abde Ezzalzouli cut inside from the left and struck the woodwork with a brilliant right-footed curler. Greif was having a busy night in goal as the 27-year-old made a quick reflex save to deny Roque from 12 yards. 

    Although, it was Betis who created more clear cut chances, Mallorca scored the winner three minutes into the injury time. The hosts failed to clear a corner kick and Fernandez drilled in a low shot past Rui Silva and into the back of the net.

    It was Los Bermellones' third league-win of the season, and they are now fifth in the Spanish top flight standings, having collected 11 points from seven matches, just a solitary point adrift of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand. Barcelona are sitting at the summit of the table, with a maximum of 18 points from six outings, while reigning champions Real Madrid are trailing them by four points. 

    Mallorca will next travel to Jose Zorilla to take on Real Valladolid on Friday night (local time), while Betis will play away to Las Palmas on Thursday. 

