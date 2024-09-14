Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details

    Odisha FC will play host to Chenaiyin FC in their opening match of the 2024-25 Indian Super League season at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar at 5:00 PM on Saturday (September 14).

    football Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details scr
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 1:19 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 2:14 PM IST

    Odisha FC will play host to Chenaiyin FC in their opening match of the 2024-25 Indian Super League season at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Saturday. The previous clash between these two sides in the ISL ended in a 2-1 win for CFC thanks to one goal each from Ankit Mukherjee and Jordan Murray, either side of Roy Krishna's 90th-minute equaliser. 

    2023-24 season was probably the best in Odisha FC's history as they qualified for the ISL playoffs courtesy of finishing fourth in the standings. Sergio Lobera's side got the better of Kerala Blasters 2-1 to enter the semifinals, where they were beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Shield winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant. 

    The Juggernauts have successfully retained the core of their squad, while also managed to sign the likes of Rahim Ali, Hugo Boumous, Rohit Kumar, Saviour Gama and Raynier Fernandes.  

    Roy Krishna and Diego Mauricio, who scored a combined total of 24 goals in the last ISL season, will be expected to share the bulk of the goal-scoring duties, while Ahmed Jahou would pull the strings in the midfield alongside Rohit Kumar and Puitea. 

    Chenaiyin FC, on the other hand, sneaked through to the playoffs last term courtesy of collecting 27 points, just a solitary point clear of seventh placed North East United FC. However, the Marina Machans couldn't clear the first knockout round, losing 2-1 to FC Goa. 

    CFC Head coach Own Coyle has roped in five of his former players from his time at Jamshedpur FC with whom he won the ISL Shield in only his second season at the club (2021-22). Experienced left-back Mandar Rao Desai has joined the club to fill in for Akash Sangwan, who was switched to FC Goa.

    Attackers Gurkirat Singh and Kiyan Nissari, who have moved from Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan respectively, are the two exciting new comers to keep and eye on. 

    Probable Lineups

    Odisha FC probable starting lineup: Amrinder Singh, Amey Ranawade, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gahlot, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Rohit, Amhed Jahou, Hogo Boumous, Rahim Ali, Roy Krishna, Isak Vanlalriatfela

    Chennaiyin FC probable starting lineup: Samik Mitra, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ryan Edwards, Bikash Yumnam, Ankit Mukherjee, Elsinho, Jitendra Singh, Lukas Brambilla, Gurkirat Singh, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Wilmar Jordan

    Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming Details

    The 2024-25 Indian super League match between Odisha FC and Chenaiyin FC will be televised live on the Sports 18 network in India. Meanwhile, footbal fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio Cinema. 

