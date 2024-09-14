Blasters announcement: Only 50% admission for ISL match on Thiruvonam Day

Kerala Blasters have announced that only 50% of the stadium capacity will be available for their opening match on Thiruvonam Day, citing consideration for essential service providers.

Kerala Blasters, one of the most supported teams in the Indian Super League (ISL), are known for their electrifying home games in Kochi, where fans fill the stadium to the brim. As the new season kicks off, Blasters fans are eagerly awaiting the matches. However, the Kerala Blasters have made a shocking announcement.

Since their first match of the season falls on Thiruvonam Day, not all fans will be able to make it to the stadium. Kerala Blasters have announced that only half the seats will be available for their opening match against Punjab FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Blasters, through a press release, informed that the stadium capacity has been reduced to 50% due to Thiruvonam. The Blasters authorities have explained that the decision was taken out of consideration for those providing essential services.

Meanwhile, the eleventh season of ISL kicked off in Kolkata on Friday. In the opening match at Salt Lake Stadium, Mumbai City FC came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against hosts Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

13 teams are competing for the title in the eleventh edition of the ISL. Kolkata club Mohammedan Sporting is the newcomer. There are also changes in league rules. An Indian assistant coach is mandatory for all teams. Along with the concussion substitute, there is also an opportunity for the clubs to appeal against the referee's red card decision which they feel is wrong.

Kerala Blasters are hoping for their first title under new boss Michael Starej, who has come in place of Ivan Vukomanovic. The Tuskers have bought in the likes of Jesus Jimenez and Noah Sadoui among others to strengthen their squad. Meanwhile Dimitrios Diamantakos and Jeakson Singh have switched to East Bengal FC.

Jimenez will be expected to fill in for Diamantakos, who was last season's top scorer with 13 goals. The Spaniard would be supported by captain Adrian Luna and Sadoui up front while, Milos Drincic is likely to lead the defence.

Local boys Vibin Mohanan and Mohammed Aimen, who had breakout seasons last term, will be looking forward to contributing more consistently to the team's success this time around.

