Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Blasters announcement: Only 50% admission for ISL match on Thiruvonam Day

    Kerala Blasters have announced that only 50% of the stadium capacity will be available for their opening match on Thiruvonam Day, citing consideration for essential service providers.

    football Kerala Blasters Limits Stadium Capacity to 50% for Thiruvonam Day Match scr
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 12:02 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

    Kerala Blasters, one of the most supported teams in the Indian Super League (ISL), are known for their electrifying home games in Kochi, where fans fill the stadium to the brim. As the new season kicks off, Blasters fans are eagerly awaiting the matches. However, the Kerala Blasters have made a shocking announcement.

    Also read: ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC come from behind to earn 2-2 against Mohun Bagan in season opener

    Since their first match of the season falls on Thiruvonam Day, not all fans will be able to make it to the stadium. Kerala Blasters have announced that only half the seats will be available for their opening match against Punjab FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

    The Blasters, through a press release, informed that the stadium capacity has been reduced to 50% due to Thiruvonam. The Blasters authorities have explained that the decision was taken out of consideration for those providing essential services.

    Meanwhile, the eleventh season of ISL kicked off in Kolkata on Friday. In the opening match at Salt Lake Stadium, Mumbai City FC came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against hosts Mohun Bagan Super Giant. 

    13 teams are competing for the title in the eleventh edition of the ISL. Kolkata club Mohammedan Sporting is the newcomer. There are also changes in league rules. An Indian assistant coach is mandatory for all teams. Along with the concussion substitute, there is also an opportunity for the clubs to appeal against the referee's red card decision which they feel is wrong.

    Kerala Blasters are hoping for their first title under new boss Michael Starej, who has come in place of Ivan Vukomanovic. The Tuskers have bought in the likes of Jesus Jimenez and Noah Sadoui among others to strengthen their squad. Meanwhile Dimitrios Diamantakos and Jeakson Singh have switched to East Bengal FC. 

    Jimenez will be expected to fill in for Diamantakos, who was last season's top scorer with 13 goals. The Spaniard would be supported by captain Adrian Luna and Sadoui up front while, Milos Drincic is likely to lead the defence. 

    Local boys Vibin Mohanan and Mohammed Aimen, who had breakout seasons last term, will be looking forward to contributing more consistently to the team's success this time around. 

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo creates social media history, becomes first to breach one billion mark

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC come from behind to earn 2-2 against Mohun Bagan in season opener scr

    ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC come from behind to earn 2-2 against Mohun Bagan in season opener

    football Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: ISL 2024-25 kicks off with clash of the titans in Kolkata scr

    Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: ISL 2024-25 kicks off with clash of the titans in Kolkata

    football Cristiano Ronaldo creates social media history, becomes first to breach one billion scr

    Cristiano Ronaldo creates social media history, becomes first to breach one billion mark

    football ISL 2024 Kicks Off: Kerala Blasters Eye Maiden Title, New Rules Introduced scr

    Indian Super League 2024-25: Kerala Blasters aim for first title as ISL Kicks Off

    football Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager agrees new three-year deal, set to stay still 2027 scr

    Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager agrees new three-year deal, set to stay still 2027

    Recent Stories

    This is my happy place, love being here': Sunita Williams on extended stay in space (WATCH) gcw

    'This is my happy place, love being here': Sunita Williams on extended stay in space (WATCH)

    Spain to Thailand: Countries where Indians can buy properties RKK

    Spain to Thailand: Countries where Indians can buy properties

    Karnataka: Government school teacher arrested for alleged sexual assault on over 10 female students in Chikkodi vkp

    Karnataka: Govt school teacher arrested for sexually assaulting over 10 female students in Chikkodi

    cricket Livingstone Stars as England Clinch Thrilling Victory Against Australia in Second T20 scr

    Livingstone stars as England clinch thrilling Victory against Australia in second T20I

    Experience Shillong: A scenic haven for adventure and tranquility awaits you NTI

    Experience Shillong: A scenic haven for adventure and tranquility awaits you

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon