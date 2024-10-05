Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan SC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Mohun Bagan are heading into the match on the back of a disappointing 3-0 defeat away to Bengaluru FC, while Mohammedan SC edged past Chennaiyin FC 1-0 last time out. 

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 2:23 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to get back to winning ways when they play host to city rivals Mohammedan Sporting Club for the first time in an Indian Super League (ISL) fixture at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday (October 5). The Mariners are heading into the match on the back of a disappointing 3-0 defeat away to Bengaluru FC, while the Black Panthers edged past Chennaiyin FC 1-0 last time out. 

    Mohun Bagan kicked off the 2024-25 ISL season with a thrilling 2-2 draw against Mumbai City FC, before getting the better of North East United FC 3-2. However, last Saturday, the Mariners were thrashed by Bengaluru FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium with Edgar Mendez, Suresh Singh and Sunil Chhetri finding the back of the net. 

    With four points from three games, MBSG are languishing at the tenth spot in the ISL standings. Jose Molina's side need to add more solidity at the back and the striker's haven't lived up to the expectations so far. The reigning League Shield winners need to regroup and infuse fresh energy to their attacking duo of Dimitri Petratos and Jason Cummings.

    Mohammedan SC, on the other hand, earned their first ISL win courtesy of getting the better of Chennaiyin at the Marina Arena on September 26. Lalremsanga Fanai's lone goal in the first half separated the two sides in Chennai. The Black Panthers are now sitting two places above Mohun Bagan in the league table, level on points, but separated by goal-difference. 

    Probable Lineups

    Mohun Bagan probable starting lineup: Vishal Kaith, Ashish Rai, Dippendu Biswas, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose, Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh, Greg Stewart, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings

    Mohammedan SC probable starting lineup: Padam Chhetri, Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Gaurav Bora, Joseph Adjei, Zodingliana Ralte, Miraslov Kasimov, Amarjit Singh, Lalremsanga Fanai, Alexis Gomez, Makhan Chothe, Franca

    Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan SC schedule and fixture 

    The ISL 2024-25 fixture between Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan SC will take place at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 PM IST. 

    Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan SC live streaming

    The ISL 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan SC will be televised on Sports 18 network in India. Meanwhile football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio Cinema app and website.  

